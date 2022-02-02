Grassfire near Beaufort now under control, warning downgraded to advice

news, latest-news,

UPDATE from VicEmergency: Issued at 1.23pm. This Advice message is being issued for Beaufort, Lake Goldsmith, Nerring, Trawalla. There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions. What you should do: Impacts in your area: This message was issued by Country Fire Authority. The next update is expected by 02/02/2022 06:00 pm or as the situation changes. PREVIOUSLY: Issued at 12.09pm. This Watch and Act message is being issued for Beaufort, Lake Goldsmith, Nerring, Trawalla. If you are located in the warning area, act now to protect your life. Prepare to evacuate immediately and leave as soon as you are ready. How to evacuate: You should pack: If possible, make sure your neighbours are aware of the situation and check if they need help. When you are ready, you should leave immediately. Don't wait to be told when to leave. Where to go: Impacts in your area: This message was issued by Country Fire Authority. The next update is expected by 02/02/2022 02:10 pm or as the situation changes. Use multiple sources to stay informed: PREVIOUSLY: An out-of-control grassfire is burning south of Beaufort, with some residents in the area told to leave immediately. As of 11.35am, there were more than 20 CFA units fighting the blaze, which has started on Dalglish Road, Nerring. The fire is travelling in a northerly direction and aerial support has been called in to assist. Nerring is about 11 kilometres south-east of Beaufort, on Beaufort-Carngham Road. Although the the emergency warning area does not include the central Beaufort township on the map, the town has still been listed among the towns on the warning list. The warning is being issued for Beaufort, Brewster, Lake Goldsmith, Mena Park, Nerring and Trawalla. According to the Vic Emergency website, "those within the warning area could be impacted at any time and "leaving immediately is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous." The Courier will update the latest emergency information on this page. What you should do Travel to In the car: Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay. If you are unable to leave, seek shelter indoors: Impacts in your area:

