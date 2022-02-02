Grassfire near Beaufort now under control, warning downgraded to advice
UPDATE from VicEmergency:
Issued at 1.23pm.
This Advice message is being issued for Beaufort, Lake Goldsmith, Nerring, Trawalla.
- There is a grassfire at Beaufort that is now under control.
- This Advice message replaces the Watch & Act issued at 12:10pm.
There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
- Keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond.
- If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Find information on protecting yourself and your family: https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/plan-prepare/am-i-at-risk/grassfires-rural.
Impacts in your area:
- Firefighters are attending to this fire.
- Smoke will be visible from nearby communities and roads.
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 02/02/2022 06:00 pm or as the situation changes.
PREVIOUSLY:
Issued at 12.09pm.
This Watch and Act message is being issued for Beaufort, Lake Goldsmith, Nerring, Trawalla.
- It is strongly recommended that you Prepare to Evacuate.
- There is a grassfire at Beaufort that is not yet under control.
- The grassfire is travelling in a northerly direction on Dalgleishs Road towards Beaufort.
- Firefighters are working to control the fire with assistance from air support.
- If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you.
If you are located in the warning area, act now to protect your life. Prepare to evacuate immediately and leave as soon as you are ready.
How to evacuate:
You should pack:
- Cash
- Clothing for three days
- Medicine for three days
- Phone and chargers
- Toiletries
- Important documents
- Mementos and photos
- Pets essentials, including leash and carriers.
If possible, make sure your neighbours are aware of the situation and check if they need help.
When you are ready, you should leave immediately. Don't wait to be told when to leave.
Where to go:
- You can go to friends or family in a safer location.
- The safest evacuation route is: Those in the warning area should leave immediately on Beaufort-Skipton Road in a northerly direction towards Beaufort.
Impacts in your area:
- Check the VicTraffic website or call 13 11 70 for road closures.
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 02/02/2022 02:10 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
- www.emergency.vic.gov.au
- VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226
- VicEmergency app
- Facebook or Twitter (#vicfires)
- Tune in to ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.
PREVIOUSLY:
An out-of-control grassfire is burning south of Beaufort, with some residents in the area told to leave immediately.
As of 11.35am, there were more than 20 CFA units fighting the blaze, which has started on Dalglish Road, Nerring.
The fire is travelling in a northerly direction and aerial support has been called in to assist.
Nerring is about 11 kilometres south-east of Beaufort, on Beaufort-Carngham Road.
Although the the emergency warning area does not include the central Beaufort township on the map, the town has still been listed among the towns on the warning list.
The warning is being issued for Beaufort, Brewster, Lake Goldsmith, Mena Park, Nerring and Trawalla.
According to the Vic Emergency website, "those within the warning area could be impacted at any time and "leaving immediately is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous."
What you should do
- When you leave take your pets, medications, mobile phone and charger.
Travel to
- Those in the warning area should leave immediately on Beaufort-Skipton Road in a northerly direction towards Beaufort.
- The home of family or friends that is away from the warning area.
In the car:
- If you are travelling, do not enter the area. Make a u-turn and travel to safety.
- Slow down and turn on your headlights; smoke will make it difficult to see.
Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.
If you are unable to leave, seek shelter indoors:
- Close all exterior doors, windows and vents.
- Turn off cooling systems.
- You must take shelter before the fire arrives. The extreme heat is likely to harm you well before the flames reach you.
- Shelter in a room that has two exits, such as a door or window, including one directly to the outside. It is important to be able to see outside so you know what is happening with the fire.
- If your home catches on fire and the conditions inside become unbearable, you need to get out and go to an area that has already been burnt.
Impacts in your area:
- Check the VicTraffic website (traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au/) or call 13 11 70 for road closures.
- Be aware of any road closures when you leave.
- Emergency services will remain in the area.