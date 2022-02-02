news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Sportsmen's Club is set to host its annual major awards night on Wednesday, February 9, with the sportsperson of the year, among others, to be recognised. AFL Hall of Fame member and four-time premiership coach David Parkin will feature as a special guest on the night. READ MORE SPORT: The Wunhym Trophy will be awarded to an aspiring, locally based athlete aged 17 years or under in the calendar year of the award. The MacKenzie/Valpied Award will recognise a person who has made a major contribution to Ballarat sport behind the actual scene of participating. The Hollioke Medallion will recognise excellence from an individual in a team sport. The Widmer Award will be given to a coach, mentor and/or trainer that has assisted in the development and growth of sport and athletes in the Ballarat region. The Sportsperson of the Year Award recognises the outstanding performances by an athlete or athletes in a calendar year. Achievements at international, national, state or local level are taken into consideration. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/636b339d-7465-408d-a724-73c1ac8721b7.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg