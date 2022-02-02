news, latest-news,

The City of Ballarat has begun its three-week customer satisfaction survey, seeking responses from 400 residents across the city to assess council's service delivery. The survey is part of a mandatory statewide local government reporting program, with each of Victoria's 79 councils to take part over the coming months. Conducted by independent market research agency National Field Services, the survey is conducted over the phone with some residents to receive a call to complete the survey. The survey will involve interviews from a representative sample of residents, covering issues such as satisfaction with road maintenance, library services, governance, events, major projects, sporting facilities, childcare provision, communications and customer service. While the survey was a barometer of council's performance against other similarly sized councils, Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the survey was somewhat limited and 'only useful to a point'. IN OTHER NEWS: "I guess the reason why I'm in two minds about it is I think you've got to sometimes go deeper than this," he said. "It's really just a barometer. "This is a very generalised survey across Victoria's 79 councils and it is intended to make sure that we all continue to deliver well for our residents and it's important. We shouldn't have to just wait for council election periods to hold people to account - it should be done on annual basis and I think that's a good thing. "I think we need to go a lot deeper on many issues. That's why we'll spend a lot more time going through some of the in-depth issues of the day. For instance, last year, it was a lot of work on the Bridge Mall and the Bakery Hill precinct." Cr Moloney said the survey was most useful when gauged over a number of years to notice trends or changes in responses rather than a single year of data. "It's also good to get a sense of, over a period of time, whether sentiments are changing and that's across both how services are delivered, but also the value people put on certain services," he said. "For instance, there's been a gradual increase in use of library services. People might think traditional libraries are a thing of the past when it's quite the opposite; libraries are highly used these days and are very important community hubs. "These are the types of things that are really useful to understand when you head into budget periods in particular. I know the councillor group will look at that type of data and get a bit of a sense as to what people value and what sort of services people want to use, but also if there's any areas we need to improve which might sometimes require extra budget, more people or a different way of doing things." Cr Moloney said the cold calling process and number of responses also created a limited sample size for the survey data. "For instance, last year, we had a lot of work done around the Bridge Mall and Bakery Hill and that required surveys, both of those directly affected with traders and also surveys and feedback from those indirectly affected. An issue like the Bridge Mall alone would get over 400 responses, so that's why I say this is useful to a degree. "Even as someone who works as a public relations professional, there are limitations to these types of surveys, generally, because you do get fairly limited samples. It's only those people with a mobile phone, who are prepared to take a cold call. "I think a lot of people do block marketing calls and that's understandable because there are plenty of times that can be a bit annoying. In this particular case, if you do get someone that's genuinely calling about the City of Ballarat's rating, that's a legitimate survey coming up, they won't be asking for any of your personal details, they'll just be after some very general feedback on council services." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

