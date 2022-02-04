Opinion: Exercise is a weapon against COVID-19

comment,

COVID-19 has pervaded everyone's life. The social and economic impact has been globally devastating. Fortunately, the amazing work by many immunologists around the world to develop vaccines has greatly reduced the chances of symptomatic illness, hospitalisation, and death from COVID-19. Recent large-scale medical publications show protection from COVID-19 and indeed all infectious diseases can be enhanced further by regular physical activity. A US study showed a person who meets the physical activity recommendations of 150 minutes a week has more than half the risk of hospitalisation, admission to the ICU and death from COVID-19 compared to an inactive sedentary person. A systematic literature review authored by Sebastien Chastin from Glasgow Caledonian University systematically analysed all research articles reporting the relationship between physical activity and risk of illness and death from infectious diseases including pneumonia - a common cause of death from COVID-19. Chastin also reviewed the literature reporting the impact of exercise-training on the immune system and if exercise training augments the vaccination response. Chastin's team showed that engaging in at least 150 minutes a week of physical activity, (generally spread over five sessions a week of 30-minute exercise) reduces the risk of illness from infectious disease by 31 per cent and infectious disease-related death by 37 per cent. How exercise reduces the risk of falling ill and dying from infectious disease is attributed to three reasons: 1. Regular physical activity reduces the chronic inflammation that insidiously develops within the bloodstream over time consequential to mental stress, pollutants, poor diet and being sedentary. Evidence is emerging that chronic systemic inflammation leads to the pathophysiology of diabetes, obesity, and cardio-vascular disease. Physical activity profoundly reduces the incidence of these chronic diseases, which are significant risk factors for infectious disease illness and death, particularly apparent with COVID-19. Furthermore, the infamous "cytokine storm" that may occur in severely infected COVID-19 patients is essentially an uncontrolled inflammatory response within the blood and is a frequent cause of death. 2. Participation in physical activity reduces mental stress and improves psychological well-being. Mental stress suppresses the immune system and evokes inflammatory responses. 3. Physical activity also enhances key immune cells crucial to fighting infections. Chastin's team showed that previously unfit people who completed aerobic (either cycling, running, walking) or resistance exercise three to five times per week for about 30 minutes at moderate to vigorous intensity enhances the immune system. They specifically showed concentrations of CD4 T helper cells and salivary immunoglobulin IgA are significantly enhanced after exercise training (the length of the training studies varied from four to 24 weeks). CD4 T helper cells play a key role in orchestrating the immune response to a virus by producing factors that kick-start all the other immune system cells into action. Salivary immunoglobulin A (IgA) is an antibody that exists in saliva, tears, and mucus of our respiratory pathways. Salivary IgA provides the body's first line of defence by neutralising viruses that line our respiratory and gastro-intestinal systems. The review also reported moderate to vigorous intensity exercise ranging from 15 to 120 minutes (60 to 600 minutes/week) prevents infectious disease and subsequent death risk. However, Chastin recommended more research is required to discover the minimum and optimal frequency, intensity, duration, and volume of exercise training that maximises the protective effect or conversely tips the scales to increase disease risk. Chastin's review article also highlighted regular physical activity significantly increases antibody concentration in the blood after vaccination, including in older adults to enhance the vaccine's protective effect. A resistance training work-out before vaccination reduces the chance of an adverse reaction after. An acute exercise task before vaccination appears to be beneficial for the vaccine's effectiveness and recovery. The evidence that physical activity and exercise training substantially reduces the impact of infectious disease is undeniable. In the battle against COVID-19, governments need to have greater policy focus on encouraging vaccinations adjuvants, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and immuno-compromised. Vaccinations cannot be relied upon to provide 100 per cent virus protection. There needs to be greater government promotion for people to be fit and active. Additionally, local councils need to provide more inviting, stimulating, safe and accessible environments for the broad spectrum of our societal composition to encourage exercise. The important role of physical activity can play to complement vaccinations in the fight against COVID-19 and infectious diseases should not be under-estimated. Brendan O'Brien (PhD) is a senior lecturer in Exercise Physiology at Federation University Australia and an advocate of physical activity for health. Leo Bell is an accredited clinical exercise physiologist and PhD candidate at Federation University Australia. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eykKvQ78nc6Uj8nT6Aia68/1251e0a1-ac36-41f7-ab60-4e9c7ccb9201.JPG/r0_331_4928_3115_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg