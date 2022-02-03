news, latest-news,

Rick Coyle "hasn't missed one" Ballarat Cycle Classic since he began volunteering 14 years ago as a traffic controller, and despite moving to Mildura last year, he's locked in a return for his 15th. The event is the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute's major fundraiser for the year, featuring bike rides, runs, and walks at multiple distances around Ballarat, from the 160 kilometre SPUD100, laps of Lake Wendouree, and mountain biking through the Creswick State Forest, a new addition this year. This year's Cycle Classic gets rolling on February 19 and 20. READ MORE: Ballarat Cycle Classic 2022: How community support is helping research cures for cancer But the event can't run without volunteers, from people helping out near the start-finish line to traffic controllers all along the routes. That's where Mr Coyle has been helping out - a Fulton Hogan employee, he said several of his colleagues had joined him volunteering or had taken on the cycling challenge themselves over the years. He said when they were first asked, he jumped at the opportunity to do his bit. READ MORE: Countdown to Ballarat Cycle Classic: ride, run or walk for cancer research "I don't think there's too many people, whether it's a friend or family member, who haven't been touched by cancer," he said. "Cancer's one key thing we need to get on top of.' This year, he'll be manning his post by the Bungaree Recreation Reserve, where he's been for the last seven or so years. His daughter Molly has joined him for the last few events, which he said was good fun. "I asked if she wanted to come out and help dad, she's done it the last four years, she came out and hung out with dad for the day," he said with a laugh. "It was always good to see our own Fulton Hogan team members coming past us - there's been a fair few of us over the years. "It's a small amount of time for a great cause, for the amount of time we put in, that might save someone's life, it's worth every bit." While he hasn't been on the bike himself yet - "it just hasn't worked out yet," he said - he's had a front-row seat to watch the event grow over the years. "It's got bigger, definitely, the organisation of it's all better, it's become a bit more friendly to all different walks of life, once they started introducing the walk around the lake as well, and the mountain bikes and those different events, it opened up a lot of doors for different people," he said. To get involved, visit the Cycle Classic website. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/4c08d72e-222a-4ee4-9579-3ac95741a74d.png/r22_123_3242_1942_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg