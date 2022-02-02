Poppy Douglass and Grace Markovic will represent Victoria at the National Netball Championships in April
Ballarat Football Netball League pair Poppy Douglass (North Ballarat) and Grace Markovic (Darley) have been named in the Victorian under-19 netball side.
Netball Victoria announced its under-19 and under-17 representative squads, with the pair now turning their attention to April's National Netball Championships.
The announcement followed weeks of trials and testing.
"We are really excited with the announcement of the 2022 Victorian state teams," Netball Victoria pathways manager Sarah Collett said.
"Following two years of interrupted netball, it was great to see the level of talent during the squad training phase, and it certainly made the selector's job difficult."
Douglass and Markovic also call respective Victorian Netball League clubs home.
Douglass plays with the Casey Demons.
Markovic is a member of the Melbourne University Lightning.
UNDER-19 SQUAD
Emily Andrew (Wilson Storage Southern Saints)
Poppy Douglass (Casey Demons)
Kiahna Fallon (Geelong Cougars)
Charlee Kemp (Melbourne University Lightning)
Dee Dee Lambert (Hawks Netball)
Sussu Liai (Peninsula Waves)
Grace Markovic (Melbourne University Lightning)
Charli Nicol (City West Falcons)
Melissa Oloamanu (City West Falcons)
Eryn Stocker (Peninsula Waves)
Zara Walters (Geelong Cougars)
Olivia Wilkinson (Peninsula Waves)
UNDER-17 SQUAD
Dakota Blade (Diamond Creek Netball Club)
Millie Hogg (Waverley District Netball Association)
Mikaela Minns (Altona Netball Association)
Eliza Molino (AFL Outer East)
Charlotte Morey (Parkville Netball Competitions)
Mikayla Phillips (Waverley Night Netball Association)
Montaya Sardi (St Albans & Caroline Springs Netball Association)
Kahlan Tanoi (Parkville Netball Competitions)
Mia Van Wyk (Whitehorse Netball Association)
Tara Watson (Whittlesea & District Netball Association)
Teah Wilson (Whitehorse Netball Association)
Emma Winfield (St Albans & Caroline Springs Netball Association)
