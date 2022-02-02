news, latest-news,

Ballarat Football Netball League pair Poppy Douglass (North Ballarat) and Grace Markovic (Darley) have been named in the Victorian under-19 netball side. Netball Victoria announced its under-19 and under-17 representative squads, with the pair now turning their attention to April's National Netball Championships. READ MORE SPORT: The announcement followed weeks of trials and testing. "We are really excited with the announcement of the 2022 Victorian state teams," Netball Victoria pathways manager Sarah Collett said. "Following two years of interrupted netball, it was great to see the level of talent during the squad training phase, and it certainly made the selector's job difficult." Douglass and Markovic also call respective Victorian Netball League clubs home. Douglass plays with the Casey Demons. Markovic is a member of the Melbourne University Lightning.

