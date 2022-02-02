news, latest-news,

Police have arrested a man followed an alleged armed robbery at Subway, Sebatopol last week. Investigators were told a man in his 50s entered the store and approached a staff member behind the counter on Tuesday, January 25. It is alleged he produced a knife and demanded cash, which the staff member handed over. IN OTHER NEWS: The man was last seen leaving the store on foot and crossing Albert Street. No one was physically injured during the incident. Detectives issued a plea for witnesses following the incident and released CCTV footage of a man in question. They have since arrested a man, he will appear in court at a later date. It is not clear where or when he was apprehended and what charges he is facing. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/174ecae3-7b87-48f8-a725-4afd45238fd6.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg