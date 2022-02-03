news, latest-news,

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison for attacking a man with a meat cleaver last year. On Wednesday Scott Michael Harrison, 30, faced court via video link from custody for sentencing in relation to an incident on Little Bridge Street on November 16, 2021. The court had previously heard a victim approached Harrison and a teenage co-accused at the bus stop to attempt to break up a fight just before 8pm. This prompted the co-accused to begin threateningly brandishing a meat cleaver before Harrison snatched it and lunged towards the victim, causing a 15-centimetre gash on his left cheek. The pair then fled but were arrested in Ballarat East soon afterwards.The incident was captured on CCTV. Harrison pleaded guilty to charges including intentionally causing injury, reckless conduct, use a controlled weapon, affray and breach of a corrections order in December. "The real problem is that he is now 30 years of age and he has been in and out of prison. "[He has] a very lengthy criminal history and numerous breaches of corrections orders," Magistrate Noreen Toohey said on Wednesday, adding the offending before the court was "very serious". Noting she had seen a photo of the injury, she said he was "very lucky" he didn't kill the victim or he would be serving time for murder. Adding she had analysed his "significant 24-page criminal history", she said it included "a pattern" of similar violent offending for which he had been given many "opportunities" to access mental health, drug and alcohol treatment but he had breached "every single corrections order". "That doesn't mean that with some assistance down the track Mr Harrison can't redeem himself," she added. She analysed a "lengthy" psychological report submitted to the court about Harrison. "It sets out that he has had a very difficult and tragic upbringing. The other feature right throughout this report is drug use. "The real problem is he doesn't make the changes he needs to make and the report certainly sets out all those issues in his life and what's happened, but he has to start making changes. Nobody else can make the changes for him. It has to be Mr Harrison." His lawyer, Scott Belcher, argued that while the offending needed to be denounced, his client's rehabilitation could be better served in the community. "He's really at the last bus stop. If he continues after this, and maybe it's beyond his control at this point, the prison terms are just going to get longer and longer." Ms Toohey agreed but said the seriousness of the offence warranted a jail term. She sentenced Harrison to two years' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 12 months so he would be supervised. He has served 78 days in pre-sentence detention, which count as time served.

