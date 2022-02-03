coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Thursday, February 3 NEW CASES: 78 (up from 64 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 492 (down from from 505 yesterday) The number of active COVID cases in Ballarat is below 500, for the first time in almost one month. There are 492 active cases in the city despite 78 new daily cases being reported in the 24 hours to midnight, Wednesday. Daily cases are up from the 64 infections reported on Wednesday as the downward trend of active cases continues for another day. In other shires around Ballarat: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Thursday, February 3 NEW CASES: 12,157 (from 14,553 yesterday) DEATHS: 34 (up from 25 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 66,648 (down from 73,886 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 752 (down from 768 yesterday) IN ICU: 82 (down from 99 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 29 (down from 31 yesterday) Victoria has recorded another 34 COVID-related deaths and 12,157 new cases, as the number of people in hospital battling the virus hits a three-week low. The new cases, confirmed by the health department on Thursday, include 5588 from PCR tests and 6569 from rapid antigen tests. The total number of active cases in the state is 66,648, down 7238 from Wednesday. Hospitalisations with COVID-19 have fallen by 16 to 752 patients, the lowest figure since January 10. There are 82 people in intensive care, 17 fewer than the previous day, with 29 of those on a ventilator. It comes as the Victorian government faces pressure from tired nurses not to reverse a pause on non-urgent elective surgery. Private hospitals have been told the ban on category two and three elective surgery could be lifted as early as next week as hospitalisations fall. But the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation wants it retained to allow nurses to take leave and give health authorities more time to gauge if the hospitals peak has passed. Premier Daniel Andrews said "no one's rushing" the return of less urgent elective surgery and the state government was still consulting with the industry. About 41 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 booster, after 15,920 doses were administered at state clinics on Wednesday. In Ballarat, the number of new cases has remained in the 60s for the last three days. The number of active cases also continues to fall sharply. The average daily caseload over the last seven days is 84, compared to 152 for the seven days prior to that. The latest figures will be updated later today, but it's important to note the true numbers are certain to be higher as rapid tests do not count towards location data. Meanwhile, teenagers between the age of 16 and 18 are being encouraged to get their third jab after becoming eligible on Thursday. Health Minister Greg Hunt says the third jab is integral to being better protected against the Omicron variant as Australia still records tens of thousands of cases each day alongside dozens of deaths. It comes as Australia's primary vaccine advisory body, ATAGI, considers raising the definition of fully vaccinated to three doses. "I think it is more likely than not. That's my expectation," Mr Hunt told the Nine Network. "(But) we want everybody to be boosted in any event." The health minister has also written to Pfizer to encourage them to go through the process of making booster shots available to younger teens, but a full application is yet to be lodged with Australian regulatory health bodies. "That's a process that is being considered," Mr Hunt said. Australia has surpassed 8.4 million booster shots, or just under 70 per cent of those eligible, administering over 200,000 third doses a day. But a third of people in aged care are yet to receive their boosters despite vaccination teams visiting 99 per cent of all aged care facilities to offer the third dose. The head of the country's vaccine rollout, Lieutenant-General John Frewen, said teams would be conducting second visits of facilities to vaccinate more aged care residents. There are also concerns Australia is set to face the dual threat of a fresh Omicron wave and the first major surge of flu cases since the pandemic began in coming months. That's the assessment of the country's chief medical officer Paul Kelly, who said winter would bring fresh challenges to Australia's COVID-19 response. While Omicron cases have begun to plateau in several jurisdictions, Professor Kelly on Wednesday told a COVID-19 committee hearing that new outbreaks were likely to hit during the colder months. "There will be another wave of Omicron, most likely in the winter," he said. "Every June since 2020 there has been a wave of COVID in Australia and other southern hemisphere countries." Professor Kelly said the coming winter would also bring with it the additional risk of rising flu cases. Instances of the flu have largely fallen in Australia since 2020 in the wake of the pandemic, following lockdown measures being enacted during traditional flu seasons in populous states. However, the chief medical officer said a spike in the flu should be anticipated in 2022. "There was not a winter surge of the flu last year, and flu in the northern hemisphere is still less than usual, but the flu has not disappeared from the world," Prof Kelly said. "With two years of no flu, we will probably have (a flu season) and we are prepared for all eventualities." Prof Kelly said the rollout of flu vaccines would run alongside the rollout of the COVID-19 booster shots in coming months. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/1c09e455-4b5b-441c-b284-14b588a113dc.jpg/r9_0_3991_2250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg