Police will "closely monitor" the Ballarat area this weekend, with members of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang to travel to the city on Saturday. It is expected the Bandidos members will travel to Ballarat on a number of routes, but police have assured the community they will actively monitor their activity and step in if any offences are committed. Local police officers will be assisted by Echo Taskforce detectives and other specialist units to monitor the run to Ballarat, understood to be for an annual general meeting. The Bandidos clubhouse is located in Delacombe. "They will closely monitor the run and take swift action in the event any OMCG members involved in the event commit criminal, road safety or public order offences," a police spokesperson said. "Victoria Police will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies as part of a national approach to OMCG enforcement." Anyone with information about OMCG activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au

