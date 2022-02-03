sport, ballarat-cricket,

Ballarat-Redan enters its clash with Mt Clear favourites, but it can't be understated how important a win is for its Ballarat Cricket Association finals hopes. A game outside the top four, the Two Swords need to rebound quickly from last round's loss to either keep the deficit at six points or draw level. READ MORE SPORT: Sitting in fourth is East Ballarat, who takes on last-placed Brown Hill on Saturday. Despite its rocky form of late, East Ballarat go in heavy favourites and should take the points, putting all the pressure back on Ballarat-Redan. If the Two Swords can get the job done, it will assist in their upcoming clashes. Buninyong and Brown Hill await them, both sides they beat earlier this season. Meanwhile, East Ballarat is due to face Darley and Wendouree in consecutive weeks. The final three rounds present different challenges to both sides, they actually meet in round 17, but if we look three weeks ahead, the short term future, Ballarat-Redan is in the box seat to jump into the top four. A second consecutive win for Brown Hill would make life a lot easier for Ballarat-Redan, and the Bulls come in confident of a good performance. "Certainly we're confident that we can be really competitive against them," Brown Hill bowler Tom Bourke-Finn said. "I thought when we played them earlier in the (season) at Russell Square, we kept them to a really chasable total but they bowled exceptionally well. "We know their bowling attack is really strong and that we have to do really well to get through the new ball and get through the new ball bowlers who have taken a lot of wickets this year." A standout performance with the bat made all the difference last round against Mt Clear, something Bourke-Finn mentioned as an area in need of improvement during the pre-season. It is an area that both Brown Hill and its opponent, East Ballarat, will be aiming to excel in this weekend. The Hawks were kept afloat last time out against Napoleons-Sebastopol by Harry Ganley (92*). One other player hit double figures as they were dismissed for 148. Considering East Ballarat was dismissed for 121 the round before against Mt Clear, a change in fortunes would do wonders for the line-up's confidence with the willow. GOLDEN POINT gave its finals chances a boost last weekend with a win over Ballarat-Redan but if it is any chance of making a dint in the deficit between it and fourth, it needs to make it two wins in a row. It won't be an easy task, Napoleons-Sebastopol heading to Eastern Oval the winners of four out of its last five, its only blemish a draw with ladder leader's Wendouree. A lot of Golden Point's batting success in the past three rounds has been left to the middle order. In those three rounds Napoleons-Sebastopol's bowling attack has started prominently, getting their opponents to 5-91, 3-64 and 7-93 respectively. This part of the contest could decide the result. BUNINYONG'S hunt for the top four just got a little bit harder, with reigning premier Darley awaiting it. The Lions face their first week without star Danza Hyatt and will need to find something extra from each of their top order batsmen to fill the void. A sound bowling attack should be priority number one for Buninyong considering the calibre of player Darley is now missing. If they can do so, the Bunnies just might find themselves in a winning position and potentially level with fourth come the end of the day's play. THE SIDE that skittled Buninyong for 85 last round, Wendouree, goes into its clash with North Ballarat confident that it is getting back to its strong pre-Christmas form. "We played some really good cricket before Christmas and probably since (then) I'd say we probably haven't been at our best," captain Ryan Simmonds said. "We showed some real glimpses on the weekend against Buninyong, we played some great cricket, but probably prior to that we'd been a bit inconsistent. "For us it's about just trying to work a few things out and get some players back into form and start to gel a bit more as a team and I think the weekend was a step towards that." Star opener Sam Miller returns to the line-up. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

