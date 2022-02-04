Decorative pond plant common near region's waterways | Nature Notes

community,

The ornamental seed heads of the native tassel sedge look like miniature foxtails dangling from their fine stems. Always an attractive plant because of its bright green leaves, it is more so with its summer seed heads, which make it easy to recognise. Tassel sedge is a plant of streams and lake edges. It is fairly common in suitable places, where a reliable supply of moisture exists. The above photo was taken at St George's Lake at Creswick. The plant also grows at such other places as Gordon, Brown Hill, Daylesford and Lal Lal, and is native to Lake Wendouree as well. It often grows at high water-mark or just below. The pendulous seed-heads are firm and slightly spiky to touch. They eventually break into numerous individual seeds when they dry in autumn. The pale brown, less-shapely object on the right of the photo is the male part of the plant. It grows above the female parts, shedding its pollen onto the receptive female flowers below. Known botanically as Carex fascicularis, the tassel sedge is decorative and is suitable for growing as a medium-sized leafy plant on the edge of a pond. It can grow to a metre tall, but is usually shorter. If summer moisture can be provided, it will grow on the edges of dams as well. The tussocks provide habitat for frogs and nesting waterbirds. LEARMONTH BIRDS Although currently shallow - 45cm at its deepest point - Lake Learmonth has water of sufficient depth to attract numerous waterbirds around its marshy edges. A January count along the eastern shore last month revealed 34 species, including Australasian shoveler, red-necked avocet, pied stilt, red-kneed dotterel, Latham's snipe and black-shouldered kite. Not all of these are easy to see from the shore without binoculars. Brolga, little corella, purple swamphen, swamp harrier and white-necked heron have also been seen there this year. The purple swamphen - always present at Ballarat's Lake Wendouree - is uncommon at Lake Learmonth, where it is actually scarcer than the brolga. The lake appears to have sufficient water to retain the current large expanse through until winter and beyond. RAIN-LOVING PIGEONS A Mt Clear reader writes: "The other day, just as it started to rain, light rain, a crested pigeon laid down on one side and raised the upper wing to allow the rain to fall under its wing. It repeated the same for the other side." Pigeons and doves - including the common bronzewing - do this occasionally, seemingly enjoying the sensation of raindrops without cold temperatures. I found this little critter on a pot plant in my garden. It's like the corroboree frog version of a beetle! It's the first one I've seen. Ever. I love seeing things I haven't seen before. R.G., Ballarat East You have found a fiddler beetle. Sometimes their yellow or lime-green markings are almost fluorescent. Although they are not seen very often, they are probably not rare here. Someone searching for beetles would probably find a few every summer. I personally have not seen any this summer, and yours is the first report I have had this season. They belong to a group known as flower chafers, and they feed on nectar and pollen. Many of this group are loosely known as Christmas beetles, because of their season. However, most "Christmas beetles" are glossy brown or gold, rather than having the distinctive marks of the fiddler beetle. Questions and photos are welcome. Email to rthomas@vic.australis.com.au, or send to Roger Thomas at The Courier, PO Box 21, Ballarat, 3353.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/b90efbcd-71d9-461c-b1d0-35b956da0402.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg