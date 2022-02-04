Man found with stolen goods denied bail

news, latest-news,

A man who was found to be in possession of luxury stolen goods has been remanded in custody, with a magistrate ruling the risk of him reoffending if released to be too great. Konrad Szalontai, 31, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from the police cells on Wednesday as his lawyer made an application for him to be granted bail. Senior Constable Hayden Smith, from the Ballarat Divisional Response Unit, read the summary of alleged offending to the court. The court heard police intercepted a white sedan in Wendouree on Friday, January 21, in which five people were seated. A search of the vehicle uncovered numerous pieces of designer jewellery, including high-end brands Bulgari and Hermes, passports, Australian and Swiss and Indonesian currency and personal items. Checks indicated the items had been among those stolen in a burglary between January 19 and 21 at Hepburn Springs. On January 24 police attended the accused's address where he surrendered a laptop to police that had been listed as stolen in the burglary. The following day a search warrant was executed at his Haddon address, where police uncovered a handbag which had also been identified as stolen in the burglary. Police also allegedly found messages on the accused's phone discussing the property stolen in the burglary, which the court heard showed him asking for some of the stolen property to exchange for drugs. Szalontai has since been charged with two counts of dealing with proceeds of crime and two counts of dishonestly undertaking in retention of stolen goods. The court heard the accused had an "extensive" criminal history spanning 21-pages, with prior convictions for dishonesty offences and drug possession. The offending is alleged to have occurred after he was released from prison last August. The court heard Szalontai had been on two separate community corrections orders last year but they were now under review due to his lack of engagement with them. The offending before the court occurred 10 days after he was granted bail for separate offending. Szalontai's lawyer, Manny Nicolosi, submitted he could continue to live with his mother and step-father if granted bail. They appeared in court to support him. His mother said he had been living in a caravan on their rural property for about two years but she was not aware of the extent of his recent offending or his non-compliance with court orders. She said her son, who was a trained electrician, had been helping around the property by building sheds and other infrastructure but he intended to take over his father's business and as he was not licensed, she and her partner could drive him to work. She said her son's father had died suddenly in January and it had been "really tough" for their family, including her son. She vowed to inform police if he broke the conditions if he was granted bail. "I'll make sure I'll be getting the truth from him from now on. He does try to hide things from me but I've had it with that." Mr Nicolosi submitted his client had struggled with mental illness and drug use but with family support he could be granted bail with stricter conditions, including not to associate with alleged co-offenders and a curfew to mitigate the risk of further offending. He also submitted there could be a delay in the case as a reason for bail to be granted. Police argued Szalontai had committed indictable offences whilst on bail and expressed concerns about him continuing to offend and put the community at risk if he was released. Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Jack Fletcher, told the court the risk was "real" and family support was not enough as he had offended while living with his mother in the past. Szalontai has not been charged with the burglary but the court heard it was still under investigation and forensic analysis was still underway, which could lead to further charges. "He has ignored all previous orders put in place by police, the court and corrections," he said. "This is a pattern that goes back to 2009 and he will continue to offend regardless of the bail conditions and current level of supervision." Magistrate Mark Stratmann considered all the evidence presented to him but said the offending before the court was "of a serious nature" and he believed the case was strong. "In my view if he was found guilty of pleaded guilty it is not outside the range of a term of imprisonment being imposed." While he said exceptional circumstances were reached by the evidence from the defence, the issue of risk "cannot be mitigated". He remanded Szalontai "due to the unacceptable risk of committing further offences or endangering the safety and welfare" of the community. The case will return to court in March.

