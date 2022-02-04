news, latest-news,

IT is hoped that two of Australia's most impressive professional runners will make their way to Ballarat for next weekend's Ballarat Gift with 2020 men's winner Michael Hanna and last year's Stawell Gift winner Hayley Orman among those on track. The timing of this year's event, exactly two months before the Stawell Gift in April, means this year's crop of runners is expected to be one of the strongest seen at City Oval for many seasons as they look to ramp up preparations for the Easter classic. Hanna, from Sydney, won the 2020 edition off a handicap of 4.75m and just last weekend ran a 10.79 for the 100m in Canberra. Orman is expected to be one of a host of South Australians that are likely to come across the border as they also prepare for Stawell after last year's issues with borders due to COVID-19. Ballarat Gift president Andrew Hoffman said he was thrilled there was more certainty around this year's fixture, after last year's last minute cancellation was brought about by a snap three-day lockdown in Victoria. IN OTHER NEWS "It's the event we've been waiting for," he said. "The numbers have been good at other events and everyone is planning for us to have a bumper field of entries next weekend. "It's a good prize pool of $8000 for the women's and men for first place and there's also $2000 on offer for the fastest man and woman down the track." Hoffman said preparations were well underway at City Oval on what he expects to be one of the best surfaces seen in professional running. "I'm not just saying that because it's our event, but the conditions are as good as you'll see anywhere and I include Stawell in that," he said. "This is the biggest Gift you'll see outside of Stawell. We know a lot of businesses are doing it hard at the moment, but all our sponsors have returned and we couldn't be more thankful for them all." The 2022 Ballarat Gift will be held on February 12 and 13 at City Oval.

