news, latest-news,

THE GWV Rebels will be keen to push last weekend's big loss to the back of their minds when they travel to Craigieburn this weekend to take on the Murray Bushrangers in the NAB League Country triple-header day. It was a day to forget last week for the Rebels who came back to earth with a thud in a 50-point loss to Bendigo after starting the year strongly. "The Pioneers beat us up, all over the ground," talent operations lead Brooke Brown said. "They wanted it more. They were happy to get in and under and just showed more skill across all areas of the ground. REBELS SQUAD v BUSHRANGERS Chloe Stevens Lucy Jones Laila Lappin Lilli Condon Charlotte Hill Darcie Landrigan Tahlia Meier Kalani Scoullar Molly Walton Bindi Crabtree Paige Scott Tyla Crabtree Kylah Thompson Jessica Rentsch Olivia Leonard Ruby Lovel Paige Glover Jamie-Lee Speakman Jenna Burke Ruby Stephens Lily Jordan Olivia Moll Madeleine Seebeck Rosie Pickles "The Rebels girls had a look at the vision last night and took away a great deal of learning. That is the beauty of a video review - they are able to see what they can work on. "It's all about encouraging them to improve each and every week." Skipper Lilli Condon was again the standout with 29 disposals and 8 tackles. Jamie Lee Speakman impressed down back and worked hard all day, with 17 disposals while ruck Kalani Scoullar was strong all round the ground with 31 hit outs. The Rebels will be bolstered by the following inclusions: Charlotte Hill and Ruby Lovel (North Ballarat FC) for their first game this weekend. Other inclusions are Chloe Stevens and Olivia Moll (Lake Wendouree) and Tyla Crabtree (Redan FC). The Bushrangers had a convincing win over the Pioneers in Round 1, the team that monstered the Rebels last weekend and will be looking to bounce back after a 4-point loss against the Geelong Falcons. Sunday's clash with the Bushrangers, the second of the three games, is scheduled to start at 12.55pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/1e9c880e-9db4-49ba-93a3-2a13cf5b0c53.jpg/r0_80_2796_1660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg