comment,

It's a wonderful, magical, evolutionary thing Lake Wendouree. I suspect most people don't think of it that way. They see people, swans, ankle-nipping mother ducks, runners, walkers, rowers, Olympic rings and sunset lovers. What we don't see, or perhaps notice so easily, are the little things, the tiny critters that make the whole thing work. There is a natural order to life at the lake, a supply chain of food and predation that would make David Attenborough marvel with oohs, aaghs and silence at the wonder of it all. It is the insect life that drives the lot. Dragonflies, mayflies and damselflies are among the most important species at our city's famous watering hole. Each has a similar lifecycle: they lay eggs, form larvae and the adults emerge like butterflies to behold. Each dragonfly, or mayfly and damselfly can lay about 1500 eggs underwater. The eggs hatch into nymphs and like all newborns - immediately look for food - and voraciously feed on mosquito larvae called wrigglers. It's then time to become an adult. At this point, the nymphs crawl out of the lake. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS PAGE. This is done under the cover of darkness - largely between sunset and the following hours to midnight. They seek shelter and a safe space to grow - up a pole, a tree or across the grass to gain a high and safe vantage point. And then the magic. Overnight they transform into adults - and for mayflies and damselflies - this can happen even sooner. They're in a hurry to get on with life. But key to this morphing of life is darkness. If they were human, they would say 'can someone turn the lights off please?' You can almost hear them. The food chain begins. The fly nymphs eat mosquito larvae. The adult dragonflies, mayflies and damselflies all eat adult mosquitoes. And then the tables are turned on our fly species - for they then become the hunted. Fish, birds, turtles, spiders, native water rats (rakali) love eating the fly species. And so it is that Lake Wendouree finds its banks and waters home to fishermen with high hopes and big dreams. This year, I couldn't help but notice how many more people have thrown a line into the lake. One night, I stood and watched as the fish jumped, the fingerlings leaping to grab their dinner from just above the water's surface - for there - in all their splendour are the mayflies dancing, the dragonflies fluttering and the damselflies lingering. Just nearby, is the fish hatchery that breeds the fish that the fishermen and their friends long to catch. It's a self-perpetuating industry, and it's wonderful. Nearer-by still, is a jetty and a boatshed that are home to the Ballarat Fly Fishers Club - one of the oldest in Australia having established in 1919. That's more than 100 years of devotion to the lake and its lure. But 20 years earlier in 1899, eight anglers formed an Angler's club to help the Fish Hatchery distribute trout into local waterways. The Hatchery itself is more than 150 years old. From there, about 6000 brown and rainbow trout are tumbled into the lake every year. At this point, the hierarchy of life at the lake is complete: humans eat the fish, the fish eat the dragon, may and damselflies and the flies eat mosquito eggs and adults. It represents nature. The fishing industry. The fish hatching industry. It also represents thousands of visitors to the lake to observe nature and be part of it. But here's the sticking point. On the 23rd of February the City of Ballarat Council will vote on the preferred tender to erect 225 tall light poles around Lake Wendouree. Despite what it claims - and it claims a lot - the 5.5 metre tall lights will impact this precious lake lifecycle and ecosystem as we know it. The lights will shine down on the foreshore exactly at the time when the little nymphs are wanting to crawl out of the water to being their journey to adulthood, the astonishing marvel that it is. If that system breaks down - the mosquito population will go unchecked and the fish won't get to feed on the adult fly populations. Asked recently by a member of the Fly Fishing Club if he had even considered the lights' impact on the dragon, may and damsel fly populations - and the Mayor said he'd never heard of them. That's frightening coming from the man who heads an organisation that claims to have undertaken the most comprehensive preparation and review for the lake lighting project. Makes you wonder, doesn't it. The lights will themselves be rather ugly: giant poles dwarfing the lake's edge. People don't come to the lake for lights, they come for the life that it offers in so many ways. I'm not against the lights, but these big things pay no respect to the wonder of this place. The smaller in-ground cross-path lights will suffice, providing soft light only across the path, no further, making it safer. They won't reflect off the water adding further light pollution in the area. Next time you walk the lake, look out for the skeletal remains of these flies as you walk. You will begin to appreciate a whole new world right in front of your eyes. I urge Ballarat Councillors to do the same: for their vote will change this place forever. We don't want damsels in distress. - Scott Gallop, Soldiers Hill

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/1857b5e4-89b3-4091-8a7d-3fdf30e4f77c.jpg/r0_233_4636_2852_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg