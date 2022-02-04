news, latest-news,

Like many of her colleagues, Ballarat Health Services ward 4 South nurse unit manager Lynda Breen has put patients first and her management duties second to cover nursing shifts left vacant by nurses forced in to COVID isolation. Throughout the pandemic, and particularly over the past six weeks, many BHS nurse unit managers have taken on nursing shifts when no other nurses have been available to fill the gaps. "We are more than happy to do that. We work as part of a team and it's really important that we are prepared to do that. We are all nurses, so we are more than happy to actually go and do patient care," Ms Breen said. "Sure we've got to catch up on a little bit of (management and paper) work after but that stuff can wait - patient care is critical." Ms Breen said the past two years have been the most challenging in her 30 years as a nurse. "In nursing lots of things change, lots of processes change, but this is very quick-moving and a very new thing to us so it is probably the most challenging thing I've dealt with," she said. "It has been a rough two years." The professionalism of her nurses and colleagues has been the key to ensuring quality care for patients despite fluctuating availability of staff. "From a manager's point of view, hospitals are 24/7 anyway so there's constant demand, but COVID has added an extra layer of uncertainty with the situation obviously complicated by staff furloughs and having to fill shifts," she said. "Our staff are very willing and putting their hand up to do extra shifts, agreeing to overtime and changing shifts at short notice to fill gaps ... and in the few instances where gaps are not able to be filled nurses, being professional, we make things happen. We can't just close shop like other professions." Unlike non-pandemic nursing, staff are also spending time ensuring patients can connect with their families who cannot visit them in hospital, or spending extra time chatting to ensure patients are not lonely. Ms Breen said some staff had volunteered to come in from annual leave to help fill gaps but they had tried to allow people their holidays to recharge and avoid burn-out instead giving extra shifts to part time nurses or changing rosters. "From a staff point of view they are very happy to come and work and don't want to leave their team mate short - if they can come they will come but we are very cognisant of not making people tired and burning them out. IN OTHER NEWS "We are not asking people to do unreasonable things." Working in an oncology and medical ward the state-wide Code Brown has had little impact with demand always high for beds and cancer treatment continuing unchanged. "We don't have many empty beds on a given day, the next patient is always coming through ... it's not an area that relies on elective admissions like surgery," she said. Ms Breen said every patient coming to the hospital had concerns about potential COVID transmission but their fears now were not quite as prevalent as they were at the beginning of the pandemic.

