'Give me all the money in the till': man faces court for alleged attempted armed robbery

A man who allegedly tried to commit an armed robbery has faced court. Appearing from the police cells, Benjamin Foster applied for bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court last week. Prosecutor Toni Stokes said Foster was seen pacing in an adjacent McDonalds carpark on October 25, 2021, before he walked into the BP Service Station and approached the counter, telling the attendant to "give me all the money in the till". The court heard the attendant was initially unsure what had been said, before Foster said he was "only joking". "I only say that to keep people on their toes," he is alleged to have said. He handed over a $50 note and asked for cigarettes, before allegedly saying he used to commit armed robberies and had served time in prison for them. While the attendant was reaching for the cigarettes he said he was "part of a bikie gang" and "makes money by illegal means". At this point Foster was reaching into his pocket and the attendant saw a black handle and believed him to be armed with a knife or gun. Foster then allegedly told the attendant not to "tell anyone" he had it and walked to the window. The prosecution alleged he did so to see if anyone else was heading towards the store. Ms Stokes said CCTV footage recorded the incident and showed Foster leaving the store and stepping into the passenger side of a black Mercedes Benz, which remained parked outside for about half an hour. Ms Stokes said the attendant was left feeling "uncomfortable", "scared" and "threatened" and the incident was reported to police. When he was arrested and interviewed he admitted to being at the service station and to what he said, he maintained his remarks were a joke and he "promised" he did not intend to commit armed robbery. Charge sheets, seen by The Courier, show he has been charged with attempted armed robbery The court heard Foster has a 30-page criminal history and was on bail at the time of the alleged offending. His lawyer, Nick Laidlaw, submitted that while the charges were "very serious on the face of the brief", there was "some serious reasonable doubt" as to his intent. "He made the remarks as a joke and he denies telling the complainant he used to rob places, that he's part of a bikie gang or that he said not to tell anyone he had a weapon". Mr Laidlaw said his client was pacing because he was waiting nervously at the service station to "purchase choof", slang for cannabis, but that he "didn't purchase any in the end". He submitted his client had been remanded on December 10 and had spent 54 days in pre-sentence detention. He submitted the case was weak and he could therefore spend more time on remand than he would ultimately be sentenced to. He said Foster had proven he was able to comply with court orders and could be given bail conditions to reduce any risk, such as drug screening and mental health and drug treatment. "He has issues with addiction and it is clear drug use is a common denominator and catalyst for his offending," he said, though noting monitoring could help address these issues. The court heard he could live with his children and their mother in Sebastopol and he had prospects of gainful employment. Magistrate Mark Strattman said the availability of CISP supported-bail, a stable address and the responsibility for his children would be positive factors to manage the risk. He granted bail with "stringent conditions", including to report to police three times a week and abide by a curfew. The case will return to court later in February.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/c491ad11-8664-45b2-9d27-870218a791cf.jpg/r11_246_4775_2938_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg