Man dedicates two rooms of Wendouree house to growing cannabis

A magistrate has said she needs more time to decide how long a man should spend in prison given he risked lives on the road and had a sophisticated cannabis set up in his house. Wade Duffy sped more than 100km/h on a 50km/h road in a built up business area in Butt Street, Canadian before slamming into a parked car in December 2020. A witness driving in the other direction said he saw Duffy lose control, veer onto the other side of the road and drive straight towards him. The witness stopped his car in the middle of the road and Duffy missed him by a few metres before he veered into an unattended parked car, causing significant damage. Police were called and found through an oral fluid analysis Duffy had drugs in his system at the time. Duffy told police there were no speed signs so he did not know what the speed limit was. Six months later Duffy was busted with a hydroponic set up to grow cannabis in two bedrooms of his Wendouree house. Police found dried cannabis, Xanax tablets, magic mushrooms, three machetes, four imitation firearms, a press machine, 20 mature cannabis plants and 27 cannabis seedlings. One bedroom showed signs of a recently harvested cannabis crop and there were used parts from a previous hydroponic system in the hallway. Police found Duffy with $780 which they believed to be the proceeds of crime and there was a stolen car in the rear yard. Duffy told police he had lived at the home with his partner for four years but the two back rooms were rented and used for storage and he had been told not to go in them. He said he did not know the person who rented the rooms but made admissions to possessing the dried cannabis which he used daily. Defence lawyer Jon Irwin said Duffy had a serious drug addiction at the time of offending but there was no evidence that he was selling the drugs. He said Duffy had complied well with a supported bail program, until he was remanded for alleged offending Magistrate Letizia Torres described as 'horrific'. Duffy will face the County Court in a separate case for allegedly punching a man to the head with boxing gloves while he lay on the ground, stomping on his head and chest and dousing him with petrol. Ms Torres said it was unusual to see a man commit such a serious driving offence when he had no prior convictions for driving matters and also that he reportedly did well on bail but then is linked to the 'horrific' act. "It is difficult to explain all of that," she said. Ms Torres said the amount of cannabis found in Duffy's home was 'very large' and he had two full rooms dedicated to cultivating it. "I can only give him jail for this," she said. Duffy pleaded guilty to the drugs, weapons and driving offences. He will remain in custody and return to court for sentencing next week.

