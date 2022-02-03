news, latest-news,

A 137-year-old marble statue in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens is undergoing repairs after being damaged during recent storms. Specialist art conservationists are undertaking the repairs, which started this week, with specialised marble fillers, rectification of intricate flowers and general maintenance are occurring on the statue. The statue was sculpted by Italian artist Bertozzi and is one of 12 gifted to the gardens by local stockbroker Thomas Stoddart, who purchased the collection while travelling in Italy. The statue was carved from Carrara marble, with the pedestal made from Sicilian marble and the base from local Victorian granite and represents spring a woman wearing a toga dress, a floral wreath and carrying a posy of flowers. IN OTHER NEWS: This is not the first time the statue has been repaired in its nearly 140-year residency at the gardens with previous repair works also needing to be stabilised, such as the steel pins that have reconnected parts of the statue. The statue repairs are part of council's regular gardens maintenance budget while other clean-up works are also taking place at the gardens following the recent storms. Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the statues were important to both the local community and visitors. "With such a large collection of artwork in our gardens, it does make us quite unique," he said. "The collections really showcase a point in time, and shows our place as a Gold Rush city, proof of the wealth of Ballarat at the time of the gardens opening, so they are vital to look after." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/f44f831c-6c51-44c0-a6a4-effb3dcf0894.jpg/r0_304_4600_2903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg