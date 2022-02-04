news, latest-news,

Even on points with 42 shots separating the two sides, the timing could not be better for Webbcona and Buninyong to face off. Sitting fourth and fifth on the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant premier ladder respectively, the contest has possibly big implications for the loser with four rounds to play after Saturday's fixture. READ MORE SPORT: You should never look too far ahead in sports, however it may be important to do so in this situation to analyse the importance of the game for the respective sides. Webbcona faces Ballarat, Sebastopol, BMS and Victoria to finish its season, the top three sides and ninth-placed Ballarat. In contrast, Buninyong takes on Victoria, Creswick, Mt Xavier and Linton, just one top four side in that month. No one knows what can happen week-to-week in any game of any sport, however it is clear that as the competition stands right now, Webbcona needs this win more than Buninyong. A loss won't make its hunt for the finals impossible, but it could certainly be harder with the top three sides awaiting it. Fresh from a win over ladder leader's Sebastopol last round, Buninyong chairman of selectors Wayne Morgan said his side's focus was on continuing their winning form come this weekend. "We know what's in front of us, we've just got to keep winning," he said. "We managed to get over Webbcona in round one up at Webbcona, but that really doesn't mean much now, sides are different and they're obviously playing better bowls too. "It's going to be a big battle tomorrow." Morgan added that consistency across three rinks has proven the difference this season in Buninyong's improved form. "Previously we tended to drop off a bit every now and again and just go to sleep somewhat for four or five ends," he said. "This (season) we've really focused on staying in the game every end that we play and we've been really proud of the way that even if we're down, we're able to scramble and fight back to reduce the margin." LINTON has fallen into a three-game losing streak and finds itself in a must-win situation. It comes in favourites against Creswick, which sits 27 points behind Linton on the ladder. Despite losing three games on the trot, Linton has taken home two points in each of those games. It is easier said than done, but consistent performances across the three rinks makes life easier. Considering one of either Webbcona or Buninyong should lose on Saturday, it opens the door for Linton to come within a couple of points of fifth and then turn its attention to the top four in the final four rounds. Mt Xavier is to come next round, a chance presented to Linton to get its season back on track with consecutive wins. VICTORIA finds itself with the best shot differential in the competition (+134) and just five points behind first-placed Sebastopol. It has a chance to add to both of those against Learmonth this round. The end of the day's play will put to an end what has been a tough run for Learmonth. The bottom-placed side has faced Sebastopol, Webbcona and now Victoria in consecutive weeks, a tough run for any side. THE DISTANCE between it and fourth may be a gap too large to chase down, but Mt Xavier can still finish off its Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant season in winning form. It is fresh off a tight four-shot win over Creswick last round and now hosts third-placed BMS, seeking consecutive wins. Mt Xavier knows it can pull off a victory, especially on its home turf this time around, after beating BMS at BMS in round five by three shots, claiming 14 points. With Webbcona and Buninyong hot on its tail and the two facing off today, BMS' task is simple - continue winning games, especially against opponents that it should defeat, and it will secure a top four position in the next month. SEBASTOPOL'S clash with Ballarat does not jump off the page as a match-up to keep an eye on this round, however late in seasons, these are the games that can go against the grain of regular season form. Sebastopol, the ladder leader's, are coming off its first loss of the season last round to Buninyong. For Ballarat, it was competitive against BMS, claiming one rink, but ultimately fell 48-61. Where it finishes in the top four doesn't matter come finals time, for the most part, but a fun battle for first between Sebastopol and Victoria is something to monitor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/2b8047f4-57e7-42d5-88ba-e9adece9e202.jpg/r0_89_4102_2407_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg