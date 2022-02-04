news, latest-news,

THERE hasn't been a lot to celebrate on the field this season for Mount Clear in season 2021-22, but if ever there was some added motivation for the club to pick up it's third win, it comes this week. Mount Clear legend Matt Ward is set to line up for his 200th senior appearance with the club when his Mounties clash with Ballarat-Redan in Round 13 of the BCA on Saturday. It's fair to say it's been a roller coaster ride for the popular clubman over the past few seasons, with injury curtailing his influence on the field. "Three seasons ago, i ruptured my achilles, last year I did two hamstrings and then this year in the first game, I was hitting it well and did my hamstring again," he said. "Nathan Yates joked to me last night it was a miracle I'd got to 200 without breaking down again." MORE SPORT Five years as coach, Ward said the undoubted highlight was winning the state Twenty20 championship in 2017-18 with the final at the MCG. On a personal note, he has scored 3713 runs at an average of 21.97 with two centuries, 14 fifties and a highest score of 152. This year has been tough for the Mounties with just two wins on the board, Ward himself made a solid 41 in the first match before injury took hold and has been used more in a finisher role ever since. His joined the club after a friend invited him to play under 16s, so impressive was his debut outing, he was asked to play thirds on the same day where he crafted his technique before making his First grade debut aged 20. He said to reach 200 senior games at the one club was a great achievement. "I feel pretty humbled," he said. "We've got an honour board with our 200 and 300 gamers on there and I get to see my name alongside the Mounties legends, it's a privilege to be able to have my name up there." Ward said he felt this was the season the club had to have as it looks to re-generate its First grade list. "What's impressive for me is we've got five players under 20 in the side at the moment," he said. "It's a bit of a transition year for us and what we're seeing is the young guys are starting to understand you need to be on for full 100 overs or you'll have problems. "I can't remember a more even season and to be honest, we've been in most games, even last week, Jarrod Burns batted the best I've seen him to get 100, but we fell a bit short in the end. "We needed to have the youth coming though, so it's been a learning curve for the whole team." This week's opponents Ballarat-Redan will also be smarting after a disappointing result last week in going down to Golden Point. With a score of just 8-168, it was never going to be enough against a side which was desperate for one last shot at a top four berth. Other matches this weekend see Naps-Sebas travel to Golden Point, Darley at home to Buninyong, while Wendouree meets North Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/579114db-27ca-4476-9d1c-a4c68d49d4c7.jpg/r0_145_5472_3237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg