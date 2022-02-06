news, latest-news, Art Gallery of Ballarat, Board, Art Gallery of Ballarat Foundation, Restructure, Exhibitions, Regional art

The Art Gallery of Ballarat board is set to be overhauled in a move that will see its two separate governing bodies joined to a more "practical" arrangement. City of Ballarat councillor Mark Harris said by combining the Art Gallery of Ballarat Foundation and Gallery Board the governance functions were streamlined and significantly improved. "The separation of functions between the gallery board and foundation has been identified as inhibiting the effectiveness of the board," he said. "The amalgamation of the two gives us the opportunity to take a step forward and reset the oversight of the gallery." Formed in 2010, the Art Gallery of Ballarat Foundation was an independent charity established to accept donations, where the board oversaw day-to-day operations and future planning. Named in the gallery's Strategic Plan 2019-2022 as a key priority and after an extensive consultation process, the restructure has made way for openings in the roles of chair and ordinary board members. Gallery director Louise Tegart said it was an opportunity to play a part in the growth of the site, which included updating the 136-year-old building and rising visitor numbers. "Ballarat being a growing community and, by 2040 being 150,000 people, what does the building itself need to cater for greater audience numbers? That's really going to be the focus for the board," she said. The Art Gallery of Ballarat was established in 1884, the oldest and largest regional gallery in Australia, and is a not-for-profit owned wholly by the City of Ballarat. Current exhibitions include Call and response, which showcases the history of post-colonial art in Australia with a mixture of historical and contemporary artworks, running until early April. The photographic exhibition by Aboriginal artist Robert Fielding miil-miilpa, exploring Country and Elders in his community, finishes tomorrow. Visit www.artgalleryofballarat.com.au If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

