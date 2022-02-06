Former child protection worker found with child abuse material and upskirting videos

news, latest-news,

A former child protection worker was found with child abuse material for the second time in five years and admitted to "upskirting". Registered sex offender Cameron Dale Allan, 49, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with sex offender registration reporting obligations by setting up multiple online accounts without notifying police. Police found child abuse material on electronic devices at his Sebastopol home in May 2020, an offence he previously served jail time for in 2017. He was also found in possession of video recordings capturing the buttocks of women shopping in a supermarket while wearing shorts or skirts, filmed over a period of four months. Magistrate John Hardy said the 'upskirting' was an "outrageous invasion of another person's privacy". He said he had "engaged in cheating and surreptitious behaviour in not being fully frank with the sex offenders unit to make sure they know what you are up to and where you are". Allan spent about four months in prison in 2017, but Mr Hardy said the jail time did not prove to be a disincentive for him to re-offend. He said he believed Allan had psychiatric issues he had not properly addressed and he wanted any sentence to monitor his engagement with services. "I need to say to you it is a line ball to say the very least that you don't go to jail today," Mr Hardy said. "My reason for not sending you to jail is the community is going to be better off if your offending behaviours are properly treated so they can cease. "You need to get proper clinical, medical and psychiatric advice and follow it." Allan was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order, with 240 hours of unpaid community work, treatment and rehabilitation for drug issues and referral to the sex offenders scheme. He will be required to return to court for judicial monitoring and also entered an undertaking to be of good behaviour for five years. Allan was placed on the sex offenders register for 15 years. "I am giving you one last chance to address these very sad and very unfortunate personal characteristics you have developed," Mr Hardy said. "You need treatment and treatment has been shown in the past to be successful when it is done properly and when people embrace it. "If nothing is done to address your offending behaviour you will continue to offend. I am sure of that." The sentencing hearing was completed on the online Ballarat Magistrates' Court last week.

