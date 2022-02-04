news, latest-news,

Former Ballarat Miners men's players Emmett Naar and Craig Moller have been named in the Australian Boomers squad for the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers. The squad of 17 players will head to Okinawa, Japan this month to play three matches against Chinese Taipei (February 25 and 28) and Japan (February 27). READ MORE SPORT: Head coach Rob Beveridge said it's an exciting, young group. "The talent that we are putting on the floor, although young, have all been part of Basketball Australia's National Pathway and I have no doubt they we will represent our country with distinction," he said. "I am really excited about coaching these up-and-coming future stars and exposing them to what it means to be part of the Boomers program." The men's world cup takes place from August 25 until September 10 next year. Perth Lynx players Sami Whitcomb and Darcee Garbin have been named in the Australian Opals squad ahead of their FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup qualifying tournament in Belgrade, Serbia. The pair, along with their Lynx teammates, have been stuck in Ballarat since the beginning of January. Perth were due to fly back to Perth on February 7, but were prevented from doing so thanks to the Western Australian Government's announcement that it would keep its borders closed to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19. The Opals squad of 12 players takes on Brazil (February 10), Serbia (February 12) and Korea (February 13). "We've learnt valuable lessons from 2021, we've reset, and it's been a fantastic camp," head coach Sandy Brondello said. "It's still very fluid but we've got a good mixture of veteran players, the core group who were in Tokyo but we also have some new faces as well so we're excited to integrate them into the team and start our build-up to the World Cup." As host nation, the Opals have automatically qualified for the world cup, which is set to run from September 22 until October 1 this year.

