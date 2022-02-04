news, latest-news, Food insecurity, Ballarat, Back to school, Donate

As children returned to classrooms this week, organisations across Ballarat were working to pack lunches and provide support to families in the face of continuing food insecurity. Salvation Army Doorways team leader John Clonan said the demand for items like school shoes and books were usually met in the weeks leading up to the start of term, with need now centring around food. "We provide school lunches, a healthy sandwich and a piece of fruit and a sweet biscuit of some sort," he said. "Kids all sit down and share lunch together, so it's about social inclusion as well as having something in their tummies to get them through the afternoon and focus on learning." The Salvation Army provides supermarket gift cards for groceries, and their Tribe Lunches program makes lunches across seven schools on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Mr Clonan said the increased number of people accessing emergency food assistance stemmed from the climbing cost of living and federal government cuts to COVID-19 welfare supplements last year. "Cost of foods has increased, cost of living has increased, inflation certainly is on the rise," he said. "The previous year people were getting supplements, managing quite well with the extra supplements, but that's been reduced and taken people back to pre-pandemic reality." Anglicare Ballarat community development manager Kim Boyd said the time of year was a further factor contributing to food insecurity as students returned to school. "January is a time where a lot of people have used all their resources for Christmas, and then they're caught short," she said. Parcels distributed by Anglicare have included school lunchbox extras, and a community breakfast runs weekdays from 8.30-10am at the Anglican Ballarat Diocesan Centre on Lydiard Street. Ms Boyd said there was a range of support throughout Ballarat and encouraged anyone in need of assistance to "just ask". "Different agencies can help in different ways, some things might help some people, some things might help other people - so ring and ask the agencies what assistance you can get," Ms Boyd said. The Ballarat Foundation reported each year more than 12 per cent of the Ballarat community face food insecurity. In 2019, the City of Ballarat's Food Strategy Good Food For All aimed to reduce this figure to eight per cent by 2022 - a goal made prior to the pandemic. While food insecurity levels have not been formally measured recently, reports by emergency relief agencies showed a large demand increase the past two years. City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the most effective strategies supported a strong economy, affordable housing and employment options that reached people before the point of requiring emergency food relief assistance. "Food insecurity is still a major issue for Ballarat, particularly due to the pandemic, but also caused by other pressures on families and households, such as low incomes, rental stress and family violence," he said. The Lucas Community Garden, Food is Free and the Fishes and Loaves project are initiatives supported by Ballarat Council, and in a few weeks it will oversee a project where university students work with local schools to increase community involvement in school food gardens. Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said tackling the issue of food insecurity before families reach crisis was a key challenge and that help often came at the "end of the chain". "What we really need to focus on is how we stop those people getting to that point, and the pandemic has thrown up all sorts of challenges in responding to that aspect, which is, how can we make families and individuals more secure in the first place," he said. "This is the real challenge for us as a community, and that's where we need the focus if we are going to make long term sustainable changes." The Ballarat Foundation provides back-to-school vouchers for families, and under their Ballarat Reads program, children under five living in the 3350, 3351, 3352, 3355, 3356, 3357 postcodes can receive one free book per month. For people in a position to donate, Anglicare's Ms Boyd said the need for donations was not going away. "We'll make sure that they get to people who need them, food gets to the people who need it, if they donate other items, then they will be given to people who need them," she said. "Donations will always be needed - and they will always be appreciated by the people who need them."

