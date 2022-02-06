news, latest-news,

After 22 years, one of Ballarat's largest independent supermarkets has a new name, with Maxi Foods now known as Blake Family Grocers. The name change brings the Redan supermarket in line with its sister shop in Daylesford, with the new moniker inspired by the success of the smaller gourmet store. The Daylesford store was launched in November 2020 as a concept store, different from Maxi Foods which had more of a traditional supermarket format. Blake Family Grocers owner Brendan Blake said the Daylesford store had a stronger focus on local produce, which has been brought to the Ballarat location. "It's a store that doesn't carry many lines that any customers would recognise. It has a whole range of local supported products, local growers, local producers. We've got people that produce Indian curries in Daylesford, we range their lines," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "All these people that couldn't get traction, couldn't get access to the community to sell their goods because the major warehouses simply just won't deal with them, we support them. "The locals love it, the tourists love it, so I thought how about we move on from Maxi Foods, everyone knows what the store is and what the store does, it's still the same as what it was, let's give it the new banner of Blake Family Grocers and then add all those components back into this store." Plans for the store also include a new cafe and ice cream servery with a place to sit for a coffee or a dessert, while an application has been submitted for a proposed Creswick store and a contract signed for a Geelong location. Mr Blake said some of the producers were so small they were bringing their own produce into the store personally. "We've got a guy that produces organic vegetables and he'll walk in with literally five beetroots that he's grown and picked that morning. That's what he's got to sell, that's all he's got to offer, five. He makes these French provincial pumpkins that are so big and look like they're out of a painting by Botticelli," he said. "We support these people because they can't sell that produce elsewhere. They come to us and we want that produce because our customers want that produce, so we're doing the same thing here in Ballarat." Mr Blake said it was a challenge as an independent to compete in Ballarat's saturated grocery market. "Ballarat is apparently the most competitive supermarket zone in the world per population. We need to do something different in order to attract customers to us and our banner's been one thing, we're the only Maxi Foods store in town," he said. "We need to to do things differently, but then we need to do better than the others and that means customer service, we get a lot of comments on Facebook about our customer service. We actually serve people, we look people in the eye."

