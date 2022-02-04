Grass Fire near Burrumbeet under control

news, latest-news,

UPDATE | 1.35pm: A grass fire at Burrumbeet is now under control. An advice message has replaced the initial Watch and Act message issued earlier in the afternoon. "The threat is reduced following the grassfire at Burrumbeet, Ercildoune." This Advice message replaces the Watch and Act issued at 1.11PM, 04/02/2022. People located within Burrumbeet, Ercildoune are now able to resume normal activities. Impacts in your area: This message was issued by Country Fire Authority. EARLIER: A Watch and Act message has been issued for Burrumbeet and Ercildoune, as a grassfire burns out of control near the Western Highway. The warning was issued just after 1pm on Friday afternoon, with the fire travelling in a northerly direction from Burrumbeet, near the Western Highway. "Staying close to a building where you can shelter is the safest option, as conditions can change suddenly." the message said. Residents are urged to continue to stay informed and monitor conditions. What you should do: If the situation changes you will need to leave quickly. Plan to: Impacts in your area: The next update is expected by 04/02/2022 05:10 pm or as the situation changes. Use multiple sources to stay informed: It is the second grass fire west of Ballarat in two days, after a blaze broke out south of Beaufort on Wednesday, prompting an Emergency Warning to initially be issued.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/edce3552-4a5d-4477-89f5-93dfab3be522.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg