Competition is back on Lake Wendouree this weekend with the Wendouree-Ballarat JG King Homes Regatta. Schools and clubs will get their second look at the 2km course in a competitive setting for the year. READ MORE SPORT: Racing kicks off at 8am today and Sunday, running through until 5:30pm. Ballarat Clarendon College's boys and girls firsts crews come into the regatta in good form after a successful Ballarat Regatta two weeks ago. St Patrick's College's firsts and Ballarat Grammar School's girls firsts will race on Lake Wendouree for the first time this year after not rowing in the Ballarat Regatta. Ballarat High School's boys firsts has two members unavailable, their stroke and three seat will race in a pair. Ballarat Grammar's boys firsts will row in the pair and under-21 coxed quad scull. Loreto College's, Damascus' and Phoenix College's senior crews will also compete, among others age groups. Ballarat City and Wendouree-Ballarat rowing clubs also have entries in a range of events throughout the weekend. Ballarat City enjoyed a successful Ballarat Regatta twe weeks ago, taking out four finals across the day. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/25873a75-4704-43cd-958f-21d94bd68103.jpg/r0_128_3854_2306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg