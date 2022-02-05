news, latest-news,

One of Ballarat's marquee events has been recognised for its adaptability during another lockdown-riddled year while tourism operators are still suffering from the ongoing pandemic. The Ballarat Heritage Festival won the festivals and events category at the Victorian Tourism Awards at Melbourne Town Hall on Thursday night, while the Made of Ballarat campaign was a finalist in the marketing category. While the festival is normally held over a weekend, the City of Ballarat-organised event had to shift to a model that took place across four weekends over three weeks to adhere to capacity restrictions and other COVID-safe measures at the time. The award adds to the city's recent run of tourism gongs, including being named Victoria's Top Tourism Town and a finalist for Australia's Top Tourism Town. Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the last two years had been particularly challenging for in the tourism and events space. "Even being able to organise the most basic event over the last couple of years has been a real challenge and I'm really proud of the council events and marketing teams because people might not appreciate it, but they usually have to develop three or four versions of every event over the covered period. IN OTHER NEWS: "I think it's important that we've got people who are continuing to try to make sure that the tourism is strong in Ballarat and even though it's not quite what it was, pre-COVID days, it will get back to normal again one day soon. "It's been an incredibly tough couple of years and it would have been really easy just to cancel everything because the challenges have just been so huge, but we've taken a philosophy of let's do something, even if it's small, and ensure events survive and we have some momentum continuing through the COVID period." Council said the finalist campaign was having an impact on visitation numbers at key tourism sites, with a total of 459 groups and 996 individuals visiting the Ballarat Information Centre in a 10-day period over the Christmas break, and 1524 people visiting the Eureka Centre in December, up 229 per cent on December 2020. The Art Gallery of Ballarat also had 12,338 visitors over a 15-day period over December and January, with a daily average of 881, up 197 per cent on the same timeframe 12 months earlier. However, Ballarat Regional Tourism chief executive Sarah Myers said this has not been the summer operators were hoping for. "From a demand perspective, we saw strong demand straight after Christmas and strong visitation and then a real drop off as Omicron swept across the state. We saw people across the state either staying home ill or isolating or just apprehensive to go out," she said. "The other key thing is the staffing challenges. We went into the summer with significant staffing challenges and then that was exacerbated by the Omicron outbreak, again with staff either ill or isolating, so it made things very, very challenging. "The businesses showed amazing agility, again, striving to deliver the visitor experience, often very short staffed. Sovereign Hill did an incredible job of being agile and changing things up, but really still delivering an incredible experience for visitors." Cr Moloney said a big factor in the recovery of Ballarat's tourism sector was bringing back the important visiting friends and relatives market. "The visiting friends and relatives market is huge in Ballarat. It makes up more than 50 per cent of all visitation to the city," he said. "As Ballarat people start to get the confidence that events can be held safely, that there's ways to get out and be part of the community again, then they'll invite their relatives and their friends and that's great for the city. "We really do need Ballarat people to experience these events in a safe way so that they can continue to do the awesome job they always have done in promoting the city." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/781a4acc-3fd8-4ac0-a329-e4a0e422f5ac.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg