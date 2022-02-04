news, latest-news,

JUNIOR jabs for under-fives remains a wait-and-see prospect for Victorians, according to the state's COVID-19 commander who checked in on Ballarat's pandemic frontline response on Friday. Jeroen Weimar said the state was stepping up its vaccination program for five to 11-year-olds, now four weeks into the campaign, and it was too early to gauge whether there would be the need to look to the state's youngest cohort. The United States has begun to step-up exploring potential for under-fives' jabs protection this past week. "Australia's is one of few countries that's got a very active 5-11 program so we are very focused on that," Mr Weimar said. "We'll wait to see what lead the Commonwealth takes on or whether they judge whether it's appropriate for the under-fives to be vaccinated and in what form of vaccine will be available to under-fives. We have no information available on that at this point in time. "But we will continue those conversations and share it." Grampians Public Health Unit medical director Rosemary Aldrich confirmed at least 50 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the region had received their first COVID-19 vaccination. This is ahead of the state average, with 47 per cent of youngsters with at least one dose by the end of the first week of school. The public health unit team has also started to roll-out pop-up vaccination programs in schools and after-school programs across the region in an effort to improve access. IN OTHER NEWS Mr Weimar is urging Ballarat residents to keep rolling up their sleeves as numbers show this city is setting a strong jab example. Mr Weimar spent time with frontline Ballarat workers and took a tour of the city's major vaccination centre on Friday morning as part of a regional check-in on the COVID-19 response. He said it was good to get a sense of the "phenomenal work" across the Grampians from all community partners - but there was still a lot of work to do. Most areas of Ballarat, including Wendouree and Miners Rest, have a booster rate of more than 45 per cent for eligible adults compared to the state average of 42.7 per cent of Victorians who have had their third dose. Victorian health data shows the third dose rate is above 60 per cent in Buninyong, while those liviing in Sebastopol and Delacombe are slightly below the state average with just below 40 per cent of residents triple-jabbed. Mr Weimar's visit comes a day after the state opened booster shots to 16 and 17-year-olds who had their second dose more than three months ago. He said the gravity in the state's numbers - and a critical reminder in the importance of vaccinations - was in the 36 deaths related to COVID-19 in Victoria recorded on Thursday. "This highlights again every day people are dealing with a loved one seriously ill or who has died with COVID," Mr Weimar said. "It's a reminder that this has not just gone away and, although we can do so many things now, it is still very much a pandemic that is with us and all the things we need to do are an important part of staying with it." Ballarat Health Services is hosting a Super Sunday jab blitz to the vaccination centre based at the Mercure this weekend. Anyone eligible, aged 16-plus, can get a walk-up Pfizer booster from 8.30am to 3pm or until capacity is reached. Bookings must be made for children aged five to 11 via https://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au/ or by calling 1800 675 398. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/ee54c120-55bb-46eb-8fec-3a57725e6fa7.jpg/r0_267_5245_3230_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg