Where are the RATs in rural and regional communities?

comment,

As students return to classrooms, and people return to work after the summer break, there's one thing on most people's minds: rapid antigen tests (RATs). Where are they? When PCR testing lines spilled over to epic proportions and turned into overnight campsites, the Australian Government scrambled to procure RATs, despite receiving advice last August that the transition towards RATs was imminent. RATs are as rare as hen's teeth and their supply has been described as a national failure. Youth Affairs Council Victoria (YACVic) has been hearing consistently that rural and regional communities and young people have not been prioritised. Rats. How do we know if we're safe? Charlee Vernon, a high school student in Gippsland says to "find one is ridiculously rare, and if you do find one, you hold onto it to dear life". Young people are the most socially active and mobile group in society, working casual jobs, attending school or TAFE for study, or meeting up with different groups of friends at an important stage in life. Hence RATs are critical in ensuring young people protect themselves and protect family and friends, particularly grandparents and friends who might be immunocompromised. The Victorian Government is now providing two RATs and free N95 masks to students every week for the next four weeks, as a test for a return to classrooms. Charlee worries that the plan's implementation may be inconsistent particularly for schools in regional and rural Victoria. "Last year we already experienced a COVID scare which led to my school being shut down early at the end of the year. "So far, implementation of masks, social distancing and RATs has been different depending on which school you go to." Young people also make up a significant proportion of essential workers, particularly in hospitality and retail, which have remained open throughout the pandemic, so the outbreak has led to heightened concern around bringing the virus back home from work. "It's very scary. One of my co-workers had COVID from a brief interaction serving a customer. The idea of COVID going around has created such anxiety, but when you have a co-worker who got COVID, you worry if you might be next," says Charlee, who also works in a local supermarket. "When you have people who are openly anti-vax come up as customers that you serve, you think to yourself that you can sanitise, you wear your N95 mask, there is a plastic shield, yet you need more protection." Her workplace was one of many regional businesses that struggled to maintain adequate staffing levels during the busy summer months, which are a vital time for boosting the local economy for many regional communities. Local outbreaks hit the workforce hard, and many businesses had to close or reduce opening hours. For other frontline workers like youth workers, RATs and PPE provide a level of safety around supporting community members, and also staying safe when needing to travel to communities to deliver vital services. Without enough RATs for essential workers, let alone the wider community, we are putting people in danger of becoming seriously ill. Following YACVic's ongoing and successful campaign of keeping young people and youth workers informed and updated on all things COVID, we were successful in obtaining a limited supply of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests for distribution to our partners and stake-holders across rural Victoria from the Victorian Government Department of Health. We have now distributed over 2200 tests to young people who need them and to youth workers in small community organisations who are delivering vital, face to face youth work services to vulnerable and hard to reach communities. The numbers are much lower than we had hoped for, and we know that access to tests remains an ongoing issue. We want to hear from young people and youth workers who still have not been able to access tests so we can continue to advocate for more tests to be immediately made available to rural and regional communities right across Victoria. Charlee says that looking overseas where people don't have access to vaccines or testing, it's clear that rural and regional communities have been "so lucky" to not endure the worst of the virus, but "that doesn't mean we can't make changes for the better". "I'd really like Barnaby Joyce to say that people aren't dying from COVID. I'd really like Scott Morrison to accept offers from companies that make 100,000 RATs a week," Charlee continues. "I'd really like to see people to get tested twice a week; it creates a sense of safety. "There needs to be less stigma around COVID; people aren't awful if they get COVID. "It's one of the things that we need to accept and learn to live with." RATs are critical in keeping our communities safe and reducing COVID stigma. We will continue to advocate for more RATs to be made urgently available to not just young people but front-line workers so they can continue to work with young people, especially those in small rural communities which have very limited supply and are often hard to reach.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/46d8e236-87e2-4116-b008-ce5f9758f0b0.jpg/r0_265_5250_3231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg