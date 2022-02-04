news, latest-news,

Applications are now open for two important City of Ballarat funding programs, designed to assist community groups in achieving goals for them and the community. The community impact grants are targeted at community groups with projects around 'environmental sustainability, healthy, connected, and inclusive communities or promoting community-focused economic outcomes, innovation, and resilience'. Recipients of the community impact grants have included the Ballarat Kendo Club, Ballarat East Community Men's Shed and the Ballarat Historical Society. With funding available through two streams of under $2000 and between $2000 and $20,000, the community impact grants are designed to help a wide range of community organisations. Ballarat Kendo Club member Brad Jackson said the club used their $8000 grant to purchase new, safer equipment to help retain new members. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's definitely going to help with retaining. With the new padding and the new experiences, everyone's a little less daunted and a little less physically scared when they actually do get struck," he said. "We want to keep the people in and we believe that the new safety equipment, which is what we applied for, is going to really strengthen that. "It's a lot of money, but the best part is we may use this money now, but it takes 20 or 30 years for the equipment to die away, so it's a long-term investment as well for the amount of money we've used." Meanwhile, the strategic partnerships program supports businesses and other organisations deliver on shared objectives through multi-year agreements with council. There are currently 17 strategic partnerships in place with more than $1.1 million allocated to organisations including Ballarat Carols by Candlelight, Royal South Street Society and the Ballarat East Neighbourhood House. Ballarat Carols by Candlelight president Matt Hustwaite said the organisation's three-year, $45,000 agreement secured the event's future, but the partnership went beyond financial support. "Organisations like ourselves are community-lead volunteer organisations and the funding that we get and the surety that brings us gives us security to know that we can do what we need to do and also continue to develop and grow ourselves," he said. "Even, in some ways, at least equally important as the money to organisations like ourselves is that active support in the actual logistics and administration of the event as well." City of Ballarat director of community wellbeing Matthew Wilson said the community impact grants helped groups "get over the hurdle to allow them to do something". "It just helps them do something that, within the group themselves, they haven't either got the funds to do or an avenue through their contacts or their own volunteering to deliver that part of it," he said. "If I was to summarise it, it's an enabler to help unlock the capacity and the potential within the groups that apply to deliver something great for the community." Mr Wilson said the strategic partnerships were a more formal funding agreement and often for a more substantial amount of funding to deliver something that aligns strongly with council's plan and strategic directions. "Those organisations have a capacity to deliver a return on investment that far exceeds the council contributions through the partnership, if you like," he said. "That principle stands true with the smaller community group support through the community impact grants as well, but obviously there's a different level of consideration provided in each of those two different programs." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/4a01aeb1-7527-4dbd-9d3f-41f0236dfc68.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg