news, latest-news, Back to school, Speed limits, School zones, Speeding, Ballarat Police, Road safety

"No one wants to endure what should have been an avoidable tragedy", a Windermere mum-of-three warns as children returned to the classroom this week. Road safety campaigner Rebekah Foster urged drivers to observe school zone speed limits which have been back in force with the beginning of term one. "It is very common for drivers to become complacent to adhering to reduced speed zones as we approach every return to school term, which always poses safety risks," she said. The Central Highlands Community Road Safety Council, of which the City of Ballarat is a member, has been delivering radio advertising with road safety messaging through the Back to Schools Program. This program will also see speed radar boards with safety messages installed at nominated locations over the coming weeks. Ballarat council chief executive officer Evan King said school crossing supervisors also played a role to keep the community safe. "School crossing supervisors provide a safe crossing point for school children by stopping traffic for school children to cross the road," he said. "Their role in providing education by example cannot be overlooked." Ballarat Police Acting Senior Sergeant Andy Rigg said police will be out on Ballarat roads and urged people to plan their journey ahead of time. "If you're not involved with the school pick up-drop off and you're going across town, it can add five minutes or so to your trip so just think about that when you're planning - don't get impatient," Acting Senior Sergeant Rigg said. He warned drivers travelling 25 kilometres above the speed limit could lose their licence for up to three months in addition to significant fines, with penalties increasing the further over the limit drivers are. "The impact of road trauma to anyone is enormous and it seems to be compounded - particularly when it's children," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/9cddcb1a-5ced-4630-a174-c1d783f3aeb9.jpg/r0_74_1732_1053_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg