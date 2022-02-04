'Watch and Act' message issued for grass fire at Lake Goldsmith
A Watch and Act message has been issued for a grass fire at Lake Goldsmith.
More than 15 vehicles are responding to the blaze which was called in at 3.15pm on Friday.
Residents in Lake Goldsmith and Beaufort are included in the warning.
"There is a grassfire at Lake Goldsmith that is not yet under control.," the message said.
"This grassfire is travelling in a northerly direction from Lake Goldsmith."
"Staying close to a building where you can shelter is the safest option, as conditions can change suddenly."
Residents are advised to continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
- Monitor changes, including increased wind speed, change in wind direction, smoke or poor visibility that indicates the situation is changing.
- If you are away from home, do not return.
If the situation changes you will need to leave quickly. Plan to:
- Take your pets, medications, mobile phone and charger.
- Travel to the home of family or friends that are away from the warning area.
- Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.
Impacts in your area:
- Grassfires can start and spread quickly and are extremely dangerous.
- Check the VicTraffic website (traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au) or call 13 11 70 for road closures.
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 04/02/2022 05:20 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
- www.emergency.vic.gov.au
- VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226
- VicEmergency app
- Facebook or Twitter (#vicfires)
- Tune in to ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
- To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.
- If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.
The warning is the second to be issued west of Ballarat on Friday, after a grass fire sparked up at Burrumbeet earlier in the day.
It is also the second fire south of Beaufort in two days.