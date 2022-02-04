'Watch and Act' message issued for grass fire at Lake Goldsmith

news, latest-news,

A Watch and Act message has been issued for a grass fire at Lake Goldsmith. More than 15 vehicles are responding to the blaze which was called in at 3.15pm on Friday. Residents in Lake Goldsmith and Beaufort are included in the warning. "There is a grassfire at Lake Goldsmith that is not yet under control.," the message said. "This grassfire is travelling in a northerly direction from Lake Goldsmith." "Staying close to a building where you can shelter is the safest option, as conditions can change suddenly." Residents are advised to continue to stay informed and monitor conditions. What you should do: If the situation changes you will need to leave quickly. Plan to: Impacts in your area: This message was issued by Country Fire Authority. The next update is expected by 04/02/2022 05:20 pm or as the situation changes. Use multiple sources to stay informed: Accessibility: The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency. The warning is the second to be issued west of Ballarat on Friday, after a grass fire sparked up at Burrumbeet earlier in the day. It is also the second fire south of Beaufort in two days.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/2baf435e-3f5f-4e60-8704-02502342cca8.jpg/r0_44_930_569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg