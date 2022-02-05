Firefighters' plea after 'completely avoidable' fires

news, latest-news,

Firefighters are urging the community to exercise extreme caution if it is deemed absolutely necessary to use equipment, after two significant fires in the region this week. The first burned through 100-hectares as it moved towards Beaufort on Wednesday morning, while the second ignited near the Western Highway at Burrumbeet on Friday afternoon. With a two-kilometre perimeter around the fire, it burned through 30-hectares before it was brought under control. District 16's Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Bernie Fradd, said both were caused by people operating slashers and were therefore both preventable. "There is a real urgency for people to pay attention to make sure they are not the person who causes a fire that gets away and destroys homes, stock, property and lives." These incidents have come as firefighters in nearby districts have also responded to fires caused by mowing and slashing operations. He said fires that were the result of carelessness were "very frustrating" for volunteer firefighters, who gave up their time to respond, especially when there were other incidents to respond to that could not be predicted. "These fires shouldn't have happened. We want people to consider whether the work they are doing is absolutely necessary. Anyone who is operating any machinery in long grass at the moment, including driving a car, needs to be aware that they're likely to cause a fire." Praising the work of firefighters, ACFO Fradd said there had been an "enormous amount of resources" put into the two fires this week. The Beaufort fire required dozens of firefighters working on more than 30 fire trucks as well as fire bomber aircraft, in addition to support from Forest Fire Management Victoria and the council. Meanwhile, the Burrumbeet fire resulted in dark gray plumes of smoke billowing across the area and the highway being closed for a short time. Bringing it under control also required significant resources - 10 fire trucks, several field command vehicles, air support as well as police. Aside from the initial emergency response, the fires require monitoring in the days afterwards to ensure every single ember has been extinguished so it does not reignite in windy conditions. He said work to prepare properties for the fire season should have long been completed and no permits to burn-off would be issued for at least four or five weeks. "It is very dry out there now so it is time for the community to pay attention to what they're doing, because our volunteer firefighters cannot keep up this pace for the next six weeks," ACFO Fradd said. "It is very draining for them." "If you're considering works you need to consider if you can control a fire if one starts. If you are doubting if you can, the safest thing to do is to hold off until we've had some rain and it's a lot safer to do." But if property owners deem it absolutely necessary to complete work now, he said it was "critical" to ensure fire suppression equipment was at hand. This equipment includes extinguishers and a pump connected to enough water. Equipment should be well maintained before use, while the likelihood of equipment hitting a rock and sparking a fire should also be considered. Police are notified for investigation if a fire is deemed to be recklessly lit, with the potential for charges to be laid. "We have little sympathy around these types of fires because they are completely avoidable."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/162a20dc-e146-45f0-99be-25e1de3de918.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg