Police hit the streets to prevent alcohol-fuelled harm

Police will continue to run a high-visibility public order operation this weekend, with a particular focus on anti-social behaviour. The operation is part of an ongoing weekend operation being run in and around licensed venues in Ballarat's central business district to ensure the safety of every member of the community. Police patrols are ramping up this weekend as licensed venues expect an increase in patrons in line with the return of many Ballarat residents from their summer holidays. Ballarat Senior Sergeant Anthony Traynor said the operation was initiated in the lead-up to summer to support licensed premises and address potential alcohol-fueled crime, public order offences and impaired driving. Describing the operation as "successful" thus far, he said the proactive presence had enabled police to address issues as they unfolded. "Given the amount of licensed premises in the CBD we have unfortunately had to address public drunkenness, violence and alcohol-related crime," Senior Sergeant Traynor said. "We have also detected drink and drug driving offences." While venues can issue banning orders to individuals, police have the power to issue infringement notices, arrest an offender and remand them in the cells depending on the level of offending. Police have drawn up a successful plan during the operation. Early in the night they have been patrolling the wider Ballarat area, with the knowledge people may be enjoying a post-game drink or two in their clubrooms, before narrowing their focus in on the CBD when celebrations move to licensed venues. The visible police presence includes both uniformed and plain clothes officers conducting foot patrols on the streets and in venues, with support of vehicle patrols and officers in a mini brawler van. The operation includes breath testing, with support from the highway patrol On occasion police are also supported by the state's liquor regulator. He said the operation was not about targeting any particular venues, but was to support the broader concept of community safety. "We have feedback that a small portion of the community feel unsafe during the summer period in the CBD so we are trying to support public safety," Senior Sergeant Traynor said. It also sees police working to support licensed venues to run successfully after protracted and disruptive lockdowns. "Everyone wants to get back out in the community, to socialise and have a good time after these past two years and we will continue to be there to support them to do that safely," he said. "Police are out to support venues and people to have a great time in Ballarat's CBD. However, we have a zero-tolerance approach to those who want to ruin the night for the vast majority of the public." The operation will continue for the foreseeable future. "We plan to continue it to address the transition from the cricket season through to the football pre-season," he said. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

