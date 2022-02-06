news, latest-news,

OLYMPIANS Lucy Stephan and Katrina Werry have shown their former schools what it takes to become rowing champions in a unique exhibition row against the best Ballarat can offer. Stephan and Werry, racing as a pair, gave Loreto, Ballarat Grammar, Clarendon College and Toorak College open coxed fours a 10-second advantage in a special 2000m race on Lake Wendouree on Saturday, mowing all but Clarendon College's Head of the Lake squad down. Incredibly so powerful was the Clarendon team, their time of 7 minutes and 27.96 seconds was just a little over two seconds outside the course record. The Clarendon crew even increased their lead on the Olympians, winning by 16 seconds in what looks to be a perfect tune up for the crew aiming for back-to-back titles on February 27. Werry, a former Clarendon student, said her heart was filled with pride watching the strength of her school in action. "We were focused on our own race and rhythm, but obviously they got a great start and I briefly looked around at one point, and thought 'wow, they're a a long way in front,' she said. "It's great for them and good on them. They obviously have been working very hard on everything and fully deserved the win." For Stephan, a gold medalist in Tokyo, it was an incredible sight as she chased down the Ballarat Grammar boat baring her own name. "I said to Kat at the start, I reckon Lucy Stephan's going to win this race, we just don't know which one," she joked. The pair will this week head to the New South Wales for the state titles at the Sydney International Regatta Centre which begin on Friday. The titles are one of the major national selection events for the world championships in the Czech Republic in September. The Olympians against the schools was the highlight of a massive weekend program at the Wendouree Ballarat JG King Regatta which featured squads from all around the state. In another lead-in to the Head of the Lake, the boys open on Saturday featured only two locals crews with Clarendon finishing second to Melbourne University in a time of 6.56.49, Damascus placed fourth.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/b8a177e0-c173-4180-b653-8ce2ab371a57.jpg/r0_244_4385_2722_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg