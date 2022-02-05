news, latest-news,

BALLARAT CRICKET ASSOCIATION SCORES North Ballarat 105 (MJ Nicholson 33, J Peeters 4-18) def by Wendouree 2-111 (HI Pyke 61no, A MCCafferty 2-17) Mount Clear 8-198 (TL Le Lievre 58, J Jeffrey 41no, I Hucker 33, M Aikman 3-47) def by Ballarat Redan 4-199 (J Hayes 110, Z Jenkins 49) Darley 7-192 (D Chandima 112, H Wickramasinghe 44) def Buninyong 80 (B Longhurst 3-27) Brown Hill 6-224 (J Knowles 79, NF Porter 60) def by East Ballarat 8-232 (T Walton 57, H Ganley 34, K Dobell 4-45) Golden Point 8-226 (L Herring 85no, M De Zoysa 55) v Naps-Sebas (Day-Night Game) DETAILED SCORES North Ballarat Batting L Lorenzen b LM Appuhamy 1 M Nolan c LM Appuhamy b T Batters 1 D Price c OI Mahncke b J Peeters 17 S Jackson c HI Pyke b J Peeters 5 MP Zakynthinos lbw b L Argall 17 AS McCafferty run out (T Maple) 12 CH Wilson c OI Mahncke b S Miller 2 V Dabra c J Peeters b L Argall 0 J McGuire c S Miller b J Peeters 9 MJ Nicholson b T Batters 33 J Humphries not out 2 Extras (nb 0, w 6, b 0, lb 0) 6 Total 105 (Overs 48.2) FOW: 3 (L Lorenzen) 8 (M Nolan) 26 (S Jackson) 50 (AS McCafferty) 60 (MP Zakynthinos) 60 (V Dabra) 64 (CH Wilson) 102 (MJ Nicholson) 105 (J McGuire) Wendouree Bowling T Batters 10-3-2-19 LM Appuhamy 7-2-1-14 R Simmonds 10-5-0-11 J Peeters 8.2-2-4-18 S Miller 6-3-1-10 L Argall 7-4-2-33 Wendouree Batting C Roscholler not out 29 S Miller c J McGuire b AS McCafferty 13 OI Mahncke c J McGuire b AS McCafferty 5 HI Pyke not out 61 Extras (nb 1, w 2, b 0, lb 0) 3 Total 2-111 (Overs 19.1) FOW: 14 (S Miller) 22 (OI Mahncke) North Ballarat Bowling AS McCafferty 8-2-2-17 MJ Nicholson 2-0-0-14 L Lorenzen 6-0-0-32 V Dabra 2-0-0-31 J Humphries 1.1-0-0-17 Mount Clear v Ballarat-Redan Mount Clear Batting MD Goonan c M Sandford b M Aikman 1 MG Ward c J Hayes b M Aikman 15 TL Le Lievre run out (M Riding) 58 JP Burns c R Fisher b B Jones 5 JM Smith c Z Jenkins b J Hayes 8 I Hucker c M Sandford b C Egan 33 J Jeffrey not out 41 L Payne c J Hayes b M Aikman 14 DA Carton c R Fisher b B Jones 9 Extras (nb 0, w 10, b 0, lb 4) 14 Total 8-198 (Overs 50) FOW: 2 (MD Goonan) 35 (MG Ward) 58 (JP Burns) 73 (JM Smith) 121 (TL Le Lievre) 143 (I Hucker) 181 (L Payne) 198 (DA Carton) Ballarat-Redan Bowling M Aikman 10-0-3-47 JM Harwood 4-0-2-10 B Jones 10-0-2-42 J Hayes 10-2-1-18 C Egan 10-1-1-43 T Moss 6-0-0-23 Ballarat Redan Batting J Hayes c MG Ward b Y Mani 110 Z Jenkins lbw b J Jeffrey 49 M Sandford st JM Smith b DA Carton 0 B Hosemans c JM Smith b DA Carton 0 M Riding not out 18 C Egan not out 2 Extras (nb 1, w 14, b 1, lb 4) 20 Total 4-199 (Overs 45.1) FOW: 125 (Z Jenkins) 134 (M Sandford) 134 (B Hosemans) 191 (J Hayes) Mount Clear Bowling L Payne 3-0-0-13 JP Burns 8-3-0-14 Y Mani 4-0-1-36 AJ George 10-0-0-45 TL Le Lievre 5-0-0-32 J Jeffrey 7-2-1-24 DA Carton 8.1-0-2-40 Darley v Buninyong Darley Batting B Geille b L Rigby 0 D Chandima c L Rigby b D Ellis 112 BJ Ward c H Bond b G McLeod 3 H Wickramasinghe lbw b L Rigby 44 RN Khwaja c H Bond b D Ellis 10 M Ekanayaka c H Bond b LR Mason 9 B Barnes c R Hind b LR Mason 0 MJ Ward not out 3 J Oorloff not out 4 Extras (nb 1, w 3, b 0, lb 3) 7 Total 7-192 (Overs 50) FOW: 8 (B Gellie) 27 (BJ Ward) 131 (H Wickramasinghe) 163 (RN Khwaja) 180 (D Chandima) 180 (B Barnes) 184 (M Ekanayaka) Buninyong Bowling L Rigby 10-3-2-22 D Ellis 7-0-2-35 G McLeod 8-1-1-25 LR Mason 10-1-2-39 R Singh 3-0-0-13 SA Vanderwert 10-0-0-37 R Hind 2-0-0-18 Buninyong Batting R Hind c A Pickett b B Longhurst 1 R Singh b B Longhurst 9 L Rigby c A Pickett b MJ Ward 10 L Brady c A Pickett b B Longhurst 0 H Bond lbw b J Oorloff 14 TJ Parsons c RN Khwaja b MJ Ward 0 CR Gell lbw b J Oorloff 2 D Ellis c MJ Ward b D Chandima 11 SA Vanderwert not out 17 LR Mason st A Pickett b D Chandima 1 G McLeod lbw b RN Khwaja 5 Extras (nb 2, w 7, b 0, lb 1) 10 Total 80 (Overs 35.5) FOW: 2 (R Hind) 24 (R Singh) 24 (L Brady) 24 (L Rigby) 24 (TJ Parsons) 39 (H Bond) 48 (CR Gell) 52 (D Ellis) 57 (LR Mason) 80 (G McLeod) Darley Bowling M Ekanayaka 5-0-0-13 B Longhurst 10-2-3-27 MJ Ward 6-3-2-24 D Chandima 7-2-2-13 J Oorloff 5-3-2-7 RN Kywaja 2.5-0-1-15 Brown Hill v East Ballarat East Ballarat Batting J Eyers c F Hunt b T Appleton 25 T Walton st J Waller b R Knowles 57 H Ganley c J Waller b R Knowles 34 L Hodgins c J Waller b K Dobell 25 H Givvens st J Waller b R Knowles 32 K Eyers c NF Porter b K Dobell 8 KA Ettridge c J Knowles b K Dobell 1 C Jerram c NF Porter b K Dobell 19 A Rodrigo not out 2 J Nichols not out 3 Extras (nb 0, w 20, b 0, lb 6) 26 Total 8-232 (Overs 50) FOW: 62 (J Eyers) 133 (T Walton) 140 (H Ganley) 179 (L Hodgins) 201 (H Givvens) 208 (K Eyers) 208 (KA Ettridge) 229 (C Jerram) Brown Hill Bowling F Hunt 8-1-0-37 T Bourke-Finn 7-2-0-25 T Appleton 7-1-1-39 J Knowles 7-0-0-30 R Knowles 10-0-3-28 R Wynd 4-0-0-22 K Dobell 7-0-4-45 Brown Hill Batting R Knowles c & b KA Ettridge 19 K Dobell c & b A Eddy 20 NF Porter c C Jerram b L Hodgins 60 J Knowles b L Hodgins 79 F Hunt b A Eddy 19 L Koliba not out 6 R Wynd c T Walton b J Nichols 6 B Wynd not out 3 Extras (nb 2, w 6, b 2, lb 2) 12 Total 6-224 (Overs 50) FOW: 23 (R Knowles) 61 (K Dobell) 173 (J Knowles) 206 (NF Porter) 209 (F Hunt) 219 (R Wynd) East Ballarat Bowling A Eddy 10-0-2-47 H Givvens 10-4-0-20 KA Ettridge 3-0-0-12 J Nichols 6-1-1-25 C Jerram 5-0-0-35 AD Ridrigo 8-1-0-30 L Hodgins 8-0-2-43 Golden Point v Naps-Sebas (D/N match, first innings score) Golden Point Batting J Pegg b L Corden 5 A Falkner lbw b V Pushpakumara 23 J White b J Coxall 1 M De Zoysa c D Scott b L Storey 55 LG Herring not out 85 J Bambury c S Dissanayaka b L Storey 8 S Ogilvie c & b L Corden 21 D White c J Coxall b L Corden 0 A Warrick run out (V Pushpakumara) 10 Extras (nb 0, w 10, b 1, lb 7) 18 Total 8-226 (50 overs) FOW: 20 (J Pegg) 24 (J White) 40 (A Falkner) 122 (M De Zoysa) 144 (J Bambury) 197 (S Ogilvie) 200 (D White) 226 (A Warrick) Naps-Sebas Bowling J Coxall 10-0-1-56 L Corden 10-2-3-41 V Pushpakumara 10-4-1-21 S Dissanayak 10-1-0-64 L Storey 10-0-2-36 Napes-Sebas Batting - TO 