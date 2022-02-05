All the scores from the Firsts in Round 13 of BCA Cricket
BALLARAT CRICKET ASSOCIATION SCORES
North Ballarat 105 (MJ Nicholson 33, J Peeters 4-18) def by Wendouree 2-111 (HI Pyke 61no, A MCCafferty 2-17)
Mount Clear 8-198 (TL Le Lievre 58, J Jeffrey 41no, I Hucker 33, M Aikman 3-47) def by Ballarat Redan 4-199 (J Hayes 110, Z Jenkins 49)
Darley 7-192 (D Chandima 112, H Wickramasinghe 44) def Buninyong 80 (B Longhurst 3-27)
Brown Hill 6-224 (J Knowles 79, NF Porter 60) def by East Ballarat 8-232 (T Walton 57, H Ganley 34, K Dobell 4-45)
Golden Point 8-226 (L Herring 85no, M De Zoysa 55) v Naps-Sebas (Day-Night Game)
DETAILED SCORES
North Ballarat Batting
L Lorenzen b LM Appuhamy 1
M Nolan c LM Appuhamy b T Batters 1
D Price c OI Mahncke b J Peeters 17
S Jackson c HI Pyke b J Peeters 5
MP Zakynthinos lbw b L Argall 17
AS McCafferty run out (T Maple) 12
CH Wilson c OI Mahncke b S Miller 2
V Dabra c J Peeters b L Argall 0
J McGuire c S Miller b J Peeters 9
MJ Nicholson b T Batters 33
J Humphries not out 2
Extras (nb 0, w 6, b 0, lb 0) 6
Total 105 (Overs 48.2)
FOW: 3 (L Lorenzen) 8 (M Nolan) 26 (S Jackson) 50 (AS McCafferty) 60 (MP Zakynthinos) 60 (V Dabra) 64 (CH Wilson) 102 (MJ Nicholson) 105 (J McGuire)
Wendouree Bowling
T Batters 10-3-2-19
LM Appuhamy 7-2-1-14
J Peeters 8.2-2-4-18
S Miller 6-3-1-10
L Argall 7-4-2-33
Wendouree Batting
C Roscholler not out 29
S Miller c J McGuire b AS McCafferty 13
OI Mahncke c J McGuire b AS McCafferty 5
HI Pyke not out 61
Extras (nb 1, w 2, b 0, lb 0) 3
Total 2-111 (Overs 19.1)
FOW: 14 (S Miller) 22 (OI Mahncke)
North Ballarat Bowling
AS McCafferty 8-2-2-17
MJ Nicholson 2-0-0-14
L Lorenzen 6-0-0-32
V Dabra 2-0-0-31
Mount Clear v Ballarat-Redan
Mount Clear Batting
MD Goonan c M Sandford b M Aikman 1
MG Ward c J Hayes b M Aikman 15
TL Le Lievre run out (M Riding) 58
JP Burns c R Fisher b B Jones 5
JM Smith c Z Jenkins b J Hayes 8
I Hucker c M Sandford b C Egan 33
J Jeffrey not out 41
L Payne c J Hayes b M Aikman 14
DA Carton c R Fisher b B Jones 9
Extras (nb 0, w 10, b 0, lb 4) 14
Total 8-198 (Overs 50)
FOW: 2 (MD Goonan) 35 (MG Ward) 58 (JP Burns) 73 (JM Smith) 121 (TL Le Lievre) 143 (I Hucker) 181 (L Payne) 198 (DA Carton)
Ballarat-Redan Bowling
M Aikman 10-0-3-47
JM Harwood 4-0-2-10
B Jones 10-0-2-42
J Hayes 10-2-1-18
C Egan 10-1-1-43
T Moss 6-0-0-23
Ballarat Redan Batting
J Hayes c MG Ward b Y Mani 110
Z Jenkins lbw b J Jeffrey 49
M Sandford st JM Smith b DA Carton 0
B Hosemans c JM Smith b DA Carton 0
M Riding not out 18
C Egan not out 2
Extras (nb 1, w 14, b 1, lb 4) 20
Total 4-199 (Overs 45.1)
FOW: 125 (Z Jenkins) 134 (M Sandford) 134 (B Hosemans) 191 (J Hayes)
Mount Clear Bowling
L Payne 3-0-0-13
JP Burns 8-3-0-14
Y Mani 4-0-1-36
AJ George 10-0-0-45
TL Le Lievre 5-0-0-32
J Jeffrey 7-2-1-24
Darley v Buninyong
Darley Batting
B Geille b L Rigby 0
D Chandima c L Rigby b D Ellis 112
BJ Ward c H Bond b G McLeod 3
H Wickramasinghe lbw b L Rigby 44
RN Khwaja c H Bond b D Ellis 10
M Ekanayaka c H Bond b LR Mason 9
B Barnes c R Hind b LR Mason 0
MJ Ward not out 3
J Oorloff not out 4
Extras (nb 1, w 3, b 0, lb 3) 7
Total 7-192 (Overs 50)
FOW: 8 (B Gellie) 27 (BJ Ward) 131 (H Wickramasinghe) 163 (RN Khwaja) 180 (D Chandima) 180 (B Barnes) 184 (M Ekanayaka)
Buninyong Bowling
L Rigby 10-3-2-22
D Ellis 7-0-2-35
G McLeod 8-1-1-25
LR Mason 10-1-2-39
R Singh 3-0-0-13
SA Vanderwert 10-0-0-37
R Hind 2-0-0-18
Buninyong Batting
R Hind c A Pickett b B Longhurst 1
R Singh b B Longhurst 9
L Rigby c A Pickett b MJ Ward 10
L Brady c A Pickett b B Longhurst 0
H Bond lbw b J Oorloff 14
TJ Parsons c RN Khwaja b MJ Ward 0
CR Gell lbw b J Oorloff 2
D Ellis c MJ Ward b D Chandima 11
SA Vanderwert not out 17
LR Mason st A Pickett b D Chandima 1
G McLeod lbw b RN Khwaja 5
Extras (nb 2, w 7, b 0, lb 1) 10
Total 80 (Overs 35.5)
FOW: 2 (R Hind) 24 (R Singh) 24 (L Brady) 24 (L Rigby) 24 (TJ Parsons) 39 (H Bond) 48 (CR Gell) 52 (D Ellis) 57 (LR Mason) 80 (G McLeod)
Darley Bowling
M Ekanayaka 5-0-0-13
B Longhurst 10-2-3-27
MJ Ward 6-3-2-24
D Chandima 7-2-2-13
RN Kywaja 2.5-0-1-15
Brown Hill v East Ballarat
East Ballarat Batting
J Eyers c F Hunt b T Appleton 25
T Walton st J Waller b R Knowles 57
H Ganley c J Waller b R Knowles 34
L Hodgins c J Waller b K Dobell 25
H Givvens st J Waller b R Knowles 32
K Eyers c NF Porter b K Dobell 8
KA Ettridge c J Knowles b K Dobell 1
C Jerram c NF Porter b K Dobell 19
A Rodrigo not out 2
Extras (nb 0, w 20, b 0, lb 6) 26
Total 8-232 (Overs 50)
FOW: 62 (J Eyers) 133 (T Walton) 140 (H Ganley) 179 (L Hodgins) 201 (H Givvens) 208 (K Eyers) 208 (KA Ettridge) 229 (C Jerram)
Brown Hill Bowling
F Hunt 8-1-0-37
T Bourke-Finn 7-2-0-25
T Appleton 7-1-1-39
J Knowles 7-0-0-30
R Knowles 10-0-3-28
R Wynd 4-0-0-22
K Dobell 7-0-4-45
Brown Hill Batting
R Knowles c & b KA Ettridge 19
K Dobell c & b A Eddy 20
NF Porter c C Jerram b L Hodgins 60
J Knowles b L Hodgins 79
F Hunt b A Eddy 19
L Koliba not out 6
R Wynd c T Walton b J Nichols 6
B Wynd not out 3
Extras (nb 2, w 6, b 2, lb 2) 12
Total 6-224 (Overs 50)
FOW: 23 (R Knowles) 61 (K Dobell) 173 (J Knowles) 206 (NF Porter) 209 (F Hunt) 219 (R Wynd)
East Ballarat Bowling
A Eddy 10-0-2-47
H Givvens 10-4-0-20
KA Ettridge 3-0-0-12
J Nichols 6-1-1-25
C Jerram 5-0-0-35
AD Ridrigo 8-1-0-30
Golden Point v Naps-Sebas (D/N match, first innings score)
Golden Point Batting
J Pegg b L Corden 5
A Falkner lbw b V Pushpakumara 23
J White b J Coxall 1
M De Zoysa c D Scott b L Storey 55
LG Herring not out 85
J Bambury c S Dissanayaka b L Storey 8
S Ogilvie c & b L Corden 21
D White c J Coxall b L Corden 0
A Warrick run out (V Pushpakumara) 10
Extras (nb 0, w 10, b 1, lb 7) 18
Total 8-226 (50 overs)
FOW: 20 (J Pegg) 24 (J White) 40 (A Falkner) 122 (M De Zoysa) 144 (J Bambury) 197 (S Ogilvie) 200 (D White) 226 (A Warrick)
Naps-Sebas Bowling
J Coxall 10-0-1-56
L Corden 10-2-3-41
V Pushpakumara 10-4-1-21
S Dissanayak 10-1-0-64
Napes-Sebas Batting - TO COME
Golden Point Bowling - TO COME
