news, latest-news,

CASEY Crusader Maize Lalotoa the chance to play rugby in Ballarat and promote men's mental health was important for two key reasons. Lalotoa wanted to rally his brothers and cousins to know it was okay to express emotions and have some fun. And he needed their support too. Lalotoa's daughter Precious Uniqua Lalotoa died last Monday, the day before her first birthday. For a moment, he reconsidered the trip across the state to Ballarat on Saturday but quickly felt this was the whole point of the sevens tournament - to be together, to have fun, feel a connection and to pay tribute to Precious. The family-based team, named after Jehovah Jireh Christian Fellowship Church, had a large framed photo of Precious with them on the sidelines. Lalotoa was team captain. READ MORE Lalotoa's club Casey Crusaders withdrew from charity tournament but Lalotoa asked Ballarat Highlanders organisers whether he could enter with his brothers and cousins, pulling them together from a variety of Victorian clubs Together they took on clubs from Bendigo, Footscray, Hawthorn, Brimbank and Melton. "(Mental health) is really important, especially within our community," Lalotoa said. "There are a lot of boys and men going through that at the moment. So many hold it in and don't know how to express their feelings. "We want to help promote what we can." This is the first time the Highlanders have hosted a pre-season charity tournament. Highlanders' club secretary Jen Couzens said sevens was a great way to have a solid hit-out and build fitness leading into 15s training and the winter season. Ms Couzens said the club found there were not many competitions at this time of the year and so they decided to host their own and find a focus other than winning. The tournament raised support and awareness for Ballarat Men's Mental Health, which aims to promote well-being, early mental health intervention in men and support suicide prevention. "Some men only have the team or the club for support ...There is a real connection between sport, weel-being and a sense of community," Ms Couzens said. "Isolation can sometimes be damaging." Ms Couzens said the Highlanders struggled to navigate the early days of the pandemic, including opting out of early Melbourne-based road trips, but they were enjoying being back out in action. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/8d0b46fd-9fe4-40e6-bf9c-e4e9700944e9.jpg/r663_970_3736_2706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg