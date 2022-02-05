news, latest-news,

FOR 13 rounds, two sides have stood above the rest of the pack in the Ballarat Cricket Association Firsts and the weekend did nothing to disprove that as firstly Wendouree, then later Darley, sent their opponents crashing back to earth. But while the top two sides once again did as they've done all season, the rest of the top four remains very much up in the air after Ballarat-Redan staked its claim with a strong win over Mount Clear and East Ballarat, currently in fourth, survived the fright of its life against Brown Hill. The season's bolter Naps-Sebas also had its work cut out in a rare day-night outing at Eastern Oval after the home side posted 226 with the bat. FULL SCOREBOARD North Ballarat 105 (MJ Nicholson 33, J Peeters 4-18) def by Wendouree 2-111 (HI Pyke 61no, A MCCafferty 2-17) It was Wendouree that showed its unbridled potential to finally win that elusive premiership though and this time, it wasn't their batters that did the job, rather the bowlers who skittled a disappointing North Ballarat batting line-up for just 105. In fact, it could have been a lot worse for the home side who at one staged slumped to 8-65 before some late order hitting from Mitchell Nicholson who smashed three sixes on his way to a top-score of 33 off just 22 balls allowed North Ballarat to at least post three figures. If North was to be any chance, it needed some quick wickets, but while Sam Miller and Oliver Mahncke both fell cheaply, the cool head of Cole Roscholler who batted sensibly for 29 and some big hitting from Heath Pyke, who's unbeaten 61 came off just 39 balls saw the Red Legs home in just 19.1 overs. Darley 7-192 (D Chandima 112, H Wickramasinghe 44) def Buninyong 80 (B Longhurst 3-27) So it was over to Darley, and once again they too didn't disappoint, although they would probably have thought they left a few out on the pitch in its match-up with Buninyong. It was Dilan Chandima's day. The in-form opener picked up his second century of the season (to go with other scores of 92 and 67) as Darley reached 7-192 in its 50 overs. But any thoughts of that being a little light were quickly dispelled as Darley ripped the heart out of Buninyong early, snaring four wickets with the score on just 24 to have the match all decided. Ben Longhurst (3-27 off 10) and Mitchell Ward (2-4 off six) ripped the Buninyong top order apart, eventually the visitors fell in the 36th over for just 80. Brown Hill 6-224 (J Knowles 79, NF Porter 60) def by East Ballarat 8-232 (T Walton 57, H Ganley 34, K Dobell 4-45) Fresh off its first win of the season last weekend, Brown Hill came within a whisker of causing the boilover of the season when it fell just eight runs short of East Ballarat. East will be breaking a monumental sigh of relief that its 232 was just enough to hold on for an eight-run win. Earlier, East's batters looked to have set-up a strong result, batting in partnerships throughout with each of the top five scoring 25 or more. Opener Tom Walton was the rock with 57, but he had plenty of support from the likes of Harry Ganley (34) and Harli Givvens (32) just to name a couple. The score looked plenty, but Brown Hill's batters are showing some sterner stuff in the second half of the season and for most of the chase looked likely to pull off a huge upset. Jason Knowles and Nathan Porter arrived at the crease at a respectable 2-61 and the pair proceeded to plunder the East attack all around the park in a 112-run stand. Knowles made 79 and Port 60, Knowles fell with the score on 173, but Porter remained at the crease for another 33 runs, until Lewis Hodgins made the vital break through in the dying overs. Still, Brown Hill found themselves needing a very gettable 13 off the final over, but when James Nichols and Tom Walton combined to remove Reece Wynd with the first ball of the last over, East were able to hold their nerve to secure the eight-run win. Mount Clear 8-198 (TL Le Lievre 58, J Jeffrey 41no, I Hucker 33, M Aikman 3-47) def by Ballarat Redan 4-199 (J Hayes 110, Z Jenkins 49) Jayden Hayes led Ballarat-Redan to a huge confidence-boosting win over Mount Clear, with the opener notching his first century of the season. Earlier Mount Clear had batting solidly for 8-198 from its 50 overs. Tom Le Lievre's 58 top scoring and some late hitting from Jack Jeffrey with 41 giving Mount Clear a solid base. But any thoughts of a big win to celebrate Matt Ward's 200th appearance for the club were quickly put to bed by Hayes and Zac Jenkins who took the game away with a 125-run opening stand. When Jenkins was adjudged LBW on 49, it started a mini-collapse as three wickets fell for nine runs, but with Hayes doing the bulk of the heavy lifting, Max Riding batted sensibly for an unbeaten 18 from 49 balls to get Ballarat-Redan home by six wickets. Golden Point 8-226 (L Herring 85no, M De Zoysa 55) v Naps-Sebas 188 (J Ramsey 55, L Corden 44) The final match of the round was a rare day-nighter played between Golden Point and Naps-Sebas at Eastern Oval. Golden Point batting first with Lachlan Herring providing the glue for the innings with an unbeaten 85. Manjula De Zoysa also chipped in with 55 as the hosts reached 8-226 from their 50 overs. In reply, Naps-Sebas never really go going in the chase after losing two quick wickets. Jacob Ramsey and Luke Corden did their best to rescue the innings, Ramsey continuing on his rich form with another half century, while Corden scored a season-best 44. But apart from those two, nothing really clicked for the Naps-Sebas team which fell for 188 in the 46th over. Simon Ogilvie and Dan McDonald each snared three wickets in the win which sees Golden Point remain firmly in the finals hunt

