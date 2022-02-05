news, latest-news,

THE Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Premier Division looks to be down to six teams in a moving round at the weekend. The big mover of the round was Buninyong who leap-frogged Webbcona into the top four when it picked up 14 of the 16 points on offer against the previously top-four opponent. The 65-53 shot win was set up by solid wins to Brian Wilcock and Stephen Gollan, while Matthew Blackburn's 22-16 win was the only joy for Webbcona who slipped to fifth, now 12 points behind Buninyong, despite a better shot differential. Victoria Closed to within just two points of Sebastopol at the top of the ladder when it picked up all 16 points in a strong showing against Learmonth. It wasn't completely plain sailing for the visitors however, with all matches going down to the wire with just a few shots separating the sides all day. Shane Pongho scored a five-shot win David Kelly, Shaun Clark held off William Row by just three shots, while the biggest margin saw a solid win to the Craig Ford skippered team over Ross Powell, winning 22-12. The 16 points for Victoria, coupled with the fact that Sebastopol dropped three against Ballarat meant it closed in at the top. Ballarat's Andrew Dalgleish held on for an important tie with Murray Gannon, but the other two matches were very one-sided. Ballarat would have been thrilled with the performance of Zac Stewart who skippered his team to a big 30-15 win over Ian Warner, but all that good work was undone with Rob Baker's huge 33-11 win over Greg Stewart, handing Sebastopol the important 10 points for the overall win. Linton did its finals chances no harm at all, scoring all 16 points against Creswick in the big 84-46 win while BMS cemented its third spot with a solid 70-48 win over Mount Xavier, earning 14 points to two.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/1f398a17-8f8e-4b16-a76b-9334228f1d02.jpg/r0_100_4545_2668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg