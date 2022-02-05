THE Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Premier Division looks to be down to six teams in a moving round at the weekend.
The big mover of the round was Buninyong who leap-frogged Webbcona into the top four when it picked up 14 of the 16 points on offer against the previously top-four opponent.
The 65-53 shot win was set up by solid wins to Brian Wilcock and Stephen Gollan, while Matthew Blackburn's 22-16 win was the only joy for Webbcona who slipped to fifth, now 12 points behind Buninyong, despite a better shot differential.
KEEPING COOL: David Schreenan of BMS watches his shot closely in the match against Mount Xavier. Picture: Luke Hemer
Victoria Closed to within just two points of Sebastopol at the top of the ladder when it picked up all 16 points in a strong showing against Learmonth.
It wasn't completely plain sailing for the visitors however, with all matches going down to the wire with just a few shots separating the sides all day.
Shane Pongho scored a five-shot win David Kelly, Shaun Clark held off William Row by just three shots, while the biggest margin saw a solid win to the Craig Ford skippered team over Ross Powell, winning 22-12.
The 16 points for Victoria, coupled with the fact that Sebastopol dropped three against Ballarat meant it closed in at the top.
Ballarat's Andrew Dalgleish held on for an important tie with Murray Gannon, but the other two matches were very one-sided. Ballarat would have been thrilled with the performance of Zac Stewart who skippered his team to a big 30-15 win over Ian Warner, but all that good work was undone with Rob Baker's huge 33-11 win over Greg Stewart, handing Sebastopol the important 10 points for the overall win.
Linton did its finals chances no harm at all, scoring all 16 points against Creswick in the big 84-46 win while BMS cemented its third spot with a solid 70-48 win over Mount Xavier, earning 14 points to two.
CLOSE WATCH: Michael Storey of BMS during the BHBR Premier division bowls match between Mt Xavier
Mount Xavier 48 (2) def by BMS 70 (14)
Daryl Bond, Lynden Henderson, Daryl Lamb, Paul Forrest 12 def by Graeme Inglis, Craig Herdsfield, Robert Dickinson, Phillip Clamp 26, Stacey Forrest, Malcolm Sargant, Frank Duggan, Chris McDonald 25 def Daniel Vagg, Lindsay Trounce, David Berry, Ryan Bedggood 18, Ray Bellingham, Ben McDonald, Kevin McKeegan, Phillip McGrath 11 def by Adam McLean, Keith Urch, David Schreenan, Michael Storey 26
Buninyong 65 (14) def Webbcona 53 (2)
Ian McGregor, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan, Brian Wilcock 26 def Ross Brown, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Barry McArthur 16, Norman Hand, Ian Voigt, Graeme Nicholson, Peter Aldred 16 def by Chris Steenhuis, Harold Worsley, Anthony Lange, Matthew Blackburn 22, Graeme Simpson, Kevin Lee, Keith Chapman, Stephen Gollan 23 def Sarah Braybrook, Rod Barton, Todd Blackburn, Matthew Collins 15
Linton 84 (16) def Creswick 46 (0)
James Fraser, Danny Pridham, Peter Wilson, Craig Williams 21 def Dale Chalmers, Robert Ohlsen, Stephen Hepworth, Michael Booth 17, Ray Wilson, Timothy Wilson, Rodney Hetherington, Brendan Williams 27 def Dean Cooper, Rebecca Cooper, Geoff Antonia, Jarrod Matthews 14 Glenn Landers, Eugene Grigg, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Grenfell 36 def Trevor Booth, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper, Travis Hedger 15
PREPARED: Stacey Forrest bowls for Mount Xavier against BMS on Saturday. Picture: Luke Hemer
Ballarat 56 (3) def by Sebastopol 63 (13)
Lisa Tung, David Eastman, Dean Campbell, Zac Stewart 30 def Tim Beecham, Noel Sutherland, John Garvin, Ian Warner 15, Sam Craig, Bruce Sutherland, Mark Fothergill, Greg Stewart 11 def by David Cassells, William Matthews, Scott Roberts, Rob Baker 33 John Crawford, Ben Horwood, Paul Slater, Andrew Dalgleish 15 drew Fred Reus, John Cameron, Paul Lovell, Murray Gannon 15
Learmonth 45 (0) def by Victoria 63 (16)
Gregory Ross, Brendan Pym, Mick Casey, Ross Powell 12 def by Kane Silbereisen, George Pyke, Marc Oswin, Craig Ford 22, Addison Ryan, Timothy Griffin, Craig Findlay, David Kelly 17 def by Paul Tudorovic, Darren Britt, Barry Clark, Shane Pongho 22, Gary Moy, David Ryan, Fred Lennecke, William Row 16 def by Kevin Coad, Shaun O'Loughlin, Wayne Lynch, Shaun Clark 19
SEBASTOPOL +123 shots, 162 points