One dead after motorbike crash in Miners Rest

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Miners Rest this afternoon. According to Victoria Police Media, the man was riding a motorcycle on McKellar Drive about 3.30pm when he struck a parked car. The rider, who is yet to be formally identified, sadly died at the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing. Police will prepare a report for the Coroner. Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via crimestoppersvic.com.au.

