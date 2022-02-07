news, latest-news,

THE Greater Western Victoria Rebels have just fallen short in a low-scoring slog against the Murray Bushrangers, going down by just eight points in a thrilling contest on Sunday. The 3.4 (22) to 2.2 (14) defeat, while disappointing, showed a marked improvement on last week's disaster against Bendigo. It was only deep into the last quarter that the Bushrangers kicked the final goal of the contest to skip away to the narrow win. MORE SPORT But for Rebels coach David Loader there was plenty to like in his young team, with many playing in their first season. "It was a really good contested game of footy, there was nothing in it all day," he said. "We got a bit unlucky, they got two goals from 50m penalties." Loader said a focus on defence had been a key this week after the heavy defeat the previous week. "We'd spoken during the week about ways to stem the flow if the opposition got a roll on and we did that terrifically," he said. "We were able to hold on, but it was just whether we'd have enough opportunities to be able to score when we went forward, we came frightfully close." Loader said of the 24 players that took the field, 16 had two games or less experience. "It's a big change for us and even again on the weekend we had another three or four debutantes and that's to go with the 12 new faces from the opening week," he said. "The girls are competing relatively well, the last two weeks have been against sides that were this young last year, so there's plenty to work with going forward." ,

