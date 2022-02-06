news, latest-news,

IT'S taken a lot of work and lot of disappointment for Geelong to start to show some consistency at AFLW level, but a long-awaited win at home will do wonders for the club going forward says star Amy McDonald. The former Redan player and Geelong 2021 best and fairest, McDonald is once again starring for the Cats, picking up a career high 24 possessions in the club's last gasp win against West Coast on Friday night. To go with the touches, McDonald also got in and under with 12 clearances and seven tackles. MORE SPORT While McDonald has been a model of consistency in her time at Geelong, it's been a hard slog for her young team, but there's no doubt things are turning around. "There were definitely a few nerve-racking moments in that last quarter, but the girls didn't give up until the final siren and we were able to get that goal really late to get in front and lockdown from there," she said. While Friday's win was the first of the season, close losses against powerhouses North Melbourne, Collingwood and then a two-point loss on the road against reigning premier Brisbane showed the club is headed in the right direction. "I think a few weeks we might not have done that. It's pretty clear we've grown a lot as we've gone on with the rounds," McDonald said. "We've had so many close encounters we could have won, so I've no doubt we've learned from that over the past month and now we know we can go all the way to the final siren." While the likes of a now fit and firing Nina Morrison and boom-recruit Georgie Prespakis are making the headlines, McDonald says there is a host of new names looking to make their own mark. "You've got someone like Annabelle Johnson who only picked up a footy a couple of years ago and has proved to be a real pivotel pillar down back, then you've got Gab Featherston who debuted in round two and has held her spot the whole way through. "We had eight first gamers in round one. I honestly think you could name any of the new girls who have come in this year, they are making their mark and all improving every week." McDonald said she was content, yet not satisfied, with her own form. "I'm just trying to play some consistent footy I guess," she said. "It's important for me to play that way so the girls know what they are going to get out of me week-in, week-out. "I'd like to continue to grow and build on last year, you never want to become complacent where you're at. You want an upward trajectory, it's something I want to do to become a better player." This week Geelong will travel to play Gold Coast, the one team the Cats defeated last season, but like the Cats have made big strides this season. "Building the momentum is very important for us now," McDonald said. "Getting the first win on the board was probably the hardest thing to do after you've had multiple weeks close. "Now we've got that win, we should be able to get back to playing football our way."

