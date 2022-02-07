news, latest-news,

AN AUSTRALIAN Gothic tale will take a return to the stage to the next level while fans are also clamouring for another pandemic-sparked podcast, bringing Jane Austen's work to life. Ballarat National Theatre is embracing the new challenges in navigating the new COVID-19 normal on stage and behind the microphone. Rehearsals are underway for Angela Betzien's Children of the Black Skirt with what Ballarat National Theatre president Lina Skewes said was a cautious confidence the show the company had long planned to bring to Ballarat would finally go on. Children of the Black Skirt had been planned for 2020, along with fellow Australian play Cosi, by Louis Nowra, which the company still hoped to produce next year. Ms Skewes said unexpected COVID-19 isolations and changing audience capacity concerns lingered but it finally felt like things were happening now. This comes after the company first delivered Steel Magnolias in a return to the stage last year. Children of the Black Skirt takes a close look at Australian history through the perspective of children, including periods of convicts, war and Stolen Generations. Director Deanne Joosten has been taking a physical approach to the story, using the shapes of bodies to convey a fluid response and emotional feeling, compared to traditional blocking in rehearsals. Ms Skewes said this collaborative effort really relied on actors being able to attend rehearsals. In a unique move, Ballarat National Theatre member Zerene Jaadwa, who is also an Indigenous woman, will perform an original song setting the tone on the impacts colonisation has had on Indigenous peoples. Meanwhile, Austen continues to attract the company an international audience with the 2020 podcast production of Pride and Prejudice clocking up more than 42,000 downloads and still reaching new listeners. Ms Skewes said people kept tagging their friends on social media and, in turn, kept asking for more. Auditions have begun for Persuasion and Ms Skewes, as director and script writer, said the company wanted to build on what they had learned from their first foray into podcasting plays. "All Austen is written in the third person and the original we got (character) Lizzie to narrate but that is something we want to change. There is an important distinction Austen's narrator has, someone different to the characters - almost like getting a different girlfriend telling each story," Ms Skewes said. "...Narrators judge, mimics and mocks the characters and overall really shows off the talent of Austen as a writer." Ms Skewes has started a fundraising campaign to purchase new podcasting equipment, with the company keen to re-create all six Austen classics, including Emma which was newly released on film, Sense and Sensibility (a popular film version in the 1990s starred Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant) and the lesser known Northanger Abbey and Mansfield Park. While Pride and Predjudice was more a rom-com, Ms Skewes said Persuasion was a "constant, glaring reflection on high society and every reflection was brutal and left wanting". Persuasion is expected to be released in April before Ballarat Heritage Festival in May. Ballarat Theatre Company then aim to perform Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire. IN OTHER NEWS If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

