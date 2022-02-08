news, latest-news,

CLUNES has broken through for its first Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday premier pennant win, in doing so creating a log-jam of teams battling for the top four. It was the team skippered by Alan Carnegie that would prove decisive in the big 63-45 shot win over Victoria, dominating Richard Haddrick's squad with a 24-9 win, setting up the big overall score. City Oval stamped its authority as the number one challenger to Midlands, picking up 15 of a possible 16 points against Webbcona. The Wayne Roberts skippered team was difference, defeating Jennifer Shepherd's squad 22-11 in the 56-44 win. The biggest margin of the day occurred in the Central Wendouree versus Sebastopol match with Central Wendouree racing away to a 39 shot win. Incredibly, Colin Wright's team did all the damage with a 44-4 win over Ian Hedger. Buninyong moved into sixth spot, displacing BMS 14-2 result. The 59-45 shot win saw solid wins to Wayne Morgan and Brian Wilcock. Midlands maintained top spot with a comfortable 68-42 win over Creswick. While Creswick picked up two points through Gerry Flapper's team but neither Alan Annera or Beth Huntley were a match for both Paul Carlye and Paul Kennedy. Judith Winnell, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 15 def by Christine Boyd, Steve Pope, Lois Hetherington, Gerry Flapper 22, Judy Wilson, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle 27 def Sigrid Glasspool, Bernie O'Malley, Rebecca Cooper, Alan Annear 10, Maureen Goldsmith, Gregory Plier, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 26 def Jai Chamberlain, Liz Hocking, William Hetherington, Beth Huntley 10 Coral Crawford, Raelene Worsley, Harold Worsley, Sarah Braybrook 16 def by Betty Paton, Sandra Grano, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 17, Margaret Alpin, Murray Alpin, Robert Edwards, Jennifer Shepherd 11 def by Janine Roberts, Sally McCracken, Peter Cameron, Wayne Roberts 22, Brett Collins, Joy Feltham, Tom Clarke, Leah McArthur 17 drew Elizabeth Kierce, Cheryl Magrath, Peter Orr, Chris Smith 17 Meryl Holloway, John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Colin Wright 44 def Nora Walters, Margaret Russell, Shayne Bottrell, Ian Hedger 4 Edward Lee, Marilyn Blake, Margaret O'Meara, Anthony Gutteridge 18 def Lorraine Lawrence, John Copeman, Carol Gallop, Joe Hayes 13, Sandra Middleton, Ian Long, Basil Tuddenham, Heather Hopkinson 15 def by Annette Hovey, Patricia Cole, Keith Andrews, John Hofstra 21 Susan Boland, William Hudson, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 23 def Alexe Hamilton, Deb Gorin, John Quick, Alan Dennis 15, Annabella Croft, Elizabeth Shields, Peter Croft, Paul Lythgo 16 def by Donna Leeson, Peter Hawkins, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 21, Valerie Jackson, Terry Kinnersly, Eileen Spong, Alan Carnegie 24 def Jill Hopper, Brenda Hughes, Robert Chapman, Richard Haddrick 9 Moon Meulan, Barbara Voigt, Norman Hand, Wayne Morgan 25 def Michelle Tait, Julia Holton, Lina Johannsen, Michael Hampson 16, Leonie Donnelly, Stephen Falconer, Yvonne Clark, Keith Chapman 13 def by Bethel Ryan, Ian Russell, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson 15, Helen Slater, Joan Worth, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 21 def Ian Annear, Dianne Hampson, Judith Lindsay, Jeff Ryan 14 MIDLANDS +196, 178, CITY OVAL +86, 152, CENTRAL WENDOUREE +42, 137, WEBBCONA +29, 136, Victoria +70, 128, Buninyong -36, 121, BMS -13, 118, Creswick -24, 100, Sebastopol -150, 66, Clunes -200, 64 City Oval 59 (14) def Central Wendouree 52 (2), Sebastopol 63 (16) def Daylesford 41 (0), Smeaton1, 71 (16) def Mount Xavier 41 (0), Smeaton2 72 (16) def Buninyong 40 (0) Beaufort 59 (2) def by Learmonth 64 (14) Invermay 55 (4) def by Learmonth 58 (12), Linton 53 (16) def Midlands 48 (0), Central Wendouree 49 (12) def Sebastopol 46 (4), Daylesford 50 (2) def by City Oval 60 (14), Victoria 58 (14) def BMS 52 (2) Crentral Wendouree 80 (16) def Buninyong 47 (0), Mount Xavier 42 (0) def by Webbcona 78 (16), City Oval 64 (14) def Sebastopol 47 (2), Midlands 37 (1) def by Ballarat North 67 (15), Ballarat 50 (3) def by Ballarat East 59 (13), Bungaree 65 (14) def Victoria 41 (2), Creswick 62 (4) def by 66 (12) Midlands 37 (0) def by Buninyong 43 (14), Beaufort 4G 36 (2) def by Ballan 47 (12), Webbcona 37 (0) def by Beaufort 4B 47 (14), Clunes 43 (0) def by Linton 48 (14), Victorian 35 (7) drew City Oval 35 (7)

