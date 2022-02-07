Fire contained but residents asked to avoid the area

news, latest-news,

Update, 10.45am: The community is being asked to avoid the area to allow fire crews to continue working to extinguish the fire. The fire, on a forest track off Glen Park Road, is contained to a two-hectare area. Forest Fire Management Victoria's incident controller, Chris Arnold, said there were currently 18 crew working on the fire. "The fire is contained but we will be out there for the rest of the day. We will hit it really hard today, with warmer weather forecast this week," he said, adding crews would mop up for the rest of the day. "We will have heavy equipment and vehicles out there for the rest of the day and will look at resourcing into the night later." The fire is not threatening any infrastructure and there are no road closures, but he asked people to avoid the area if possible to do so. "People may see smoke for the rest of the day. "We ask that people take care while driving, particularly on White Swan Road, because there are a lot of fire vehicles and potentially smoke in the area." The CFA handed over the fire to FFMVic earlier this morning and he praised the "great work" of these crews. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by Victoria Police. Earlier, 8am: Firefighters rushed to a grass and scrub fire on the edge of Ballarat early this morning. The Country Fire Authority was notified to reports of a fire at Glen Park just after 6am. On arrival, crews found a fire that was approximately one acre near White Swan Road. An advice message was subsequently issued to the community through Vic Emergency due to thick smoke visible from the Western Freeway. Six CFA vehicles turned out to the fire from Glen Park, Miners Rest, Invermay and Wendouree brigades. A spokesperson told The Courier it is believed the cause may have been a previous car fire. The scene was declared to be under control at 6.53am. CFA crews have handed the scene over to crews from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning. They are expected to remain on scene for some time. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/0054b924-94e0-4eb7-83da-97ee5af38c22.jpg/r0_307_4032_2585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg