Firefighters rush to early morning fire

Firefighters rushed to a grass and scrub fire on the edge of Ballarat early this morning. The Country Fire Authority was notified to reports of a fire at Glen Park just after 6am. On arrival, crews found a fire that was approximately one acre near White Swan Road. An advice message was subsequently issued to the community through Vic Emergency due to thick smoke visible from the Western Freeway. Six CFA vehicles turned out to the fire from Glen Park, Miners Rest, Invermay and Wendouree brigades. A spokesperson told The Courier it is believed the cause may have been a previous car fire. The scene was declared to be under control at 6.53am. CFA crews have handed the scene over to crews from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning. They are expected to remain on scene for some time.

