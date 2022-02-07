news, latest-news,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Monday, February 7 NEW CASES: 153 (up from 105 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1010 (down from 1027) Ballarat's sudden jump in active COVID-19 numbers over the weekend can be attributed to Rapid Antigen Tests now counting towards location data. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed to The Courier that positive RATs would now be attributed to the area where the infected person lived. Previously, only PCR tests counted towards Local Government Area data. There are now 1010 active cases in the city, according to the DHHS. Before the increase in numbers, the DHHS was reporting less than 500 active cases in Ballarat. In comparison, Bendigo also has 1010 active cases, Geelong has 2647 and Shepparton has 870. VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Monday, February 7 NEW CASES: 8,275 (up from 7,169 yesterday) DEATHS: 7 (up from 6 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 59,801 (down from 60,917 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 638 (down from 652 yesterday) IN ICU: 72 (down from 73 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 26 (down from 28 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 8275 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as hospitalisations decline and some non-urgent surgeries resume in the state. The fresh infections include 5967 from rapid antigen tests and 2308 from PCR tests, the health department said on Monday. The state is now managing 59,801 active coronavirus cases. There are currently 638 virus patients in Victorian hospitals, 14 fewer than on Sunday. Of these, 72 are in intensive care and 26 are in need of ventilation. The latest figures come as private hospitals and day centres restart non-urgent surgeries to 50 per cent capacity, permitted from Monday. About 45 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, after 13,486 doses were administered at state-run hubs on Sunday. Meanwhile, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is providing tax breaks for business and individuals who use rapid antigen tests to be able to attend work. In a speech on Monday, the treasurer will tell the Australian Industry Group the government is taking action to remove uncertainty around the tax treatments of these tests. "Today, I'm announcing that we will ensure that COVID-19 testing expenses are tax deductible for testing taken to attend a place of work, giving businesses and individuals more clarity and assurance," Mr Frydenberg will say. "We will also ensure that fringe benefits tax will not be incurred by employers where COVID-19 tests are provided to employees for this purpose." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is keen to open up Australia's international border to tourists after the success of partial openings to students, backpackers and skilled migrants. Mr Morrison said many of the states have now passed their peaks in COVID-19 infections. He said the government over recent weeks has asked for advice from health officials how reopening the borders could impact on the nation's hospitals. "But I really do not believe that is far away. As people will know, we have already opened up our borders to skilled migrants and backpackers and students," he told reporters in Sydney on Sunday. Labor's home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally said the lack of information was concerning. "Until Mr Morrison stops constantly prioritising headlines over developing a clear and safe plan to reopen our borders, Australian families and businesses won't be able to plan for a better future," she said. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

